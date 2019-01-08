Iran lawmaker’s foreign policy warning, comparisons to USSR called a first

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2019

In an unprecedented move, an Iranian lawmaker speaking on the floor of parliament cited the collapse of the Soviet Union in warning that the Iranian regime’s foreign policy could paralyze the country.

“Our influence in the region is important, but one point should not be forgotten, and that is, sometimes it is possible that unnecessary expenses can cripple us on Teheran’s streets,” Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, a reformist who leads a Sunni lawmaker’s faction, said in a speech before the start of Iranian parliament’s official agenda on Jan. 6, according to Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Jahanabadi warned: “When the Soviet Union collapsed, it had 13,000 nuclear warheads and had influence in more than twenty countries and a space station, but it was torn apart on the streets of Moscow, losing its security and territorial integrity.”

Jahanabadi did not mention supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by name, but his comments appeared directed at the core of the supreme leader’s foreign policy which prioritizes the export of the Islamic Revolution in the region.

Jahanabadi also commented on the economic hardships experienced by ordinary Iranians.

“Today, people have difficulties making a living and feeding their children. If we fail to resolve the problem of unnecessary domestic and foreign expenditures, we will bear heavy costs,” he said.

“We should take care of our domestic needs,” he said. “We need to find friends, reduce tensions, and increase cooperation in the region and focus on the economy as our top priority.”

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments