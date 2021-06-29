Inquiring minds worldwide want to know: ‘Who’s really running the country?’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2021

Joe Biden “is under pressure from the Left and does not have the cognitive capacity to take them on. We can’t be serious that this is the leader of the Western world.”

That comment was made last month by Alan Jones of Sky News Australia.

Since then, members of Congress and a former White House physician have called for a cognitive test for the 78-year-old occupant of the White House.

When he is allowed by his handlers to speak publicly, Biden often appears confused, “creepy,” and incoherent, critics say.

In a Thursday press briefing, Biden “three times bent over and, taking care to set his eyes to ‘crazy,’ whispered into the microphone as though he was auditioning to play a stalker calling from inside the house to terrorize a baby-sitter in a 1980s TV movie,” New York Post columnist Kyle Smith noted. “Defending one of his bills, he whispered, ‘I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far.’ Later, to another question, Biden whispered again, ‘I wrote the bill on the environment. Why would I not be for it?’ ”

Here’s a guy “who looks like he’d have trouble using Google Maps and he happens to be in charge of all the nukes,” Smith noted. “On the rare occasions when Biden’s staff let him out of the dayroom to be seen on camera, pre-selected members of the press ask him the gentlest conceivable questions and then wind up cringing anyway as Biden gives one unnerving display after another.”

Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin “must watch these press conferences giggling uncontrollably at their good fortune: Suddenly the world’s greatest power is in the hands of a slightly dazed-looking fellow who seems like he is always just waking up from heavy anesthesia,” Smith added.

When trotted out by his handlers to speak, Biden often blurts out that what he is saying is going to “get me in trouble” with his staff.

Because Biden is “just reciting the buzzwords his staffers dream up,” Smith noted, he “may not even be aware of how silly he sounds when he uses online-cultist words such as ‘Latinx’ to refer to Latinos, who mostly haven’t even heard of the term and never use it. He obviously had no idea how insulting he sounded to Latinos when he suggested ‘they’re worried that they’ll be vaccinated and deported.’ Is our president aware that most Latinos are here legally?”

Smith concluded: Since Joe Biden “isn’t fit to find his way home after dark, do we really believe he’s the one running the country?”

