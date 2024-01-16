In CNN Iowa poll, 68% say Biden 2020 win not legitimate

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 16, 2024

In a CNN entrance poll conducted at Monday night’s Iowa caucuses, 68 percent of respondents said they do not believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

Just 30 percent said he did.

The poll also asked respondents if former President Donald Trump is fit for the presidency, even if convicted of a crime. Sixty-four percent said he was, while 34 percent said “no.”

The top issue for Republicans who voted on Monday in Iowa was immigration (40 percent), followed by the economy (35 percent), foreign policy (11 percent), and abortion (11 percent).

An entrance poll of 1,628 Iowa Republicans arriving at their caucus precincts Monday evening conducted by Edison Research showed 65 percent had already made up their mind before January. This means that candidates’ marathon final pushes in Iowa this month made little difference in the results of the caucus.

Trump still has a stranglehold on the faith community, with 53 percent of caucus goers who identify as evangelical or born-again Christian backing the former president. Meanwhile, 27 percent say they backed DeSantis.

Meanwhile, GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his campaign after Monday’s fourth-place showing in Iowa. After announcing he was suspending his campaign, Ramaswamy endorsed Trump.

The next primary will be on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in New Hampshire. With Ramaswamy out of the race, Trump is likely to add to his lead in the polls over Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

Trump’s dominant victory no Monday included his winning 98 of 99 of Iowa’s counties. Haley won Johnson County by one vote.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines