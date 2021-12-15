Ignored by DOJ: Whistleblower reported plan to ’embed’ 35,000 fraud votes for each Democrat in Pima County

by WorldTribune Staff, December 15, 2021

Democrat operatives added 35,000 votes to each Democrat candidate in the 2020 election in Pima County, Arizona, according to a whistleblower’s letter to the Department of Justice.

Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem read the letter, dated Nov. 10, 2020, during Pima County’s election integrity hearing this week. Finchem said the letter “is addressed to the criminal division at the U.S. Department of Justice.”

Finchem has called for Pima County to be audited in a fashion similar to Maricopa County, and is acquiring petitions to pressure legislators into re-examining the 2020 election in another county.

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers posted a list of notable points from the hearing on her website.

Rogers noted that “every voting machine violated Arizona Code § 16-442(B), which states that voting machines ‘may only be certified for use in [Arizona] if they comply with the Help America Vote Act of 2002 and…have been tested and approved by a laboratory that is accredited pursuant to the Help America Vote Act of 2002.’ Additionally, none of the required documents or items were submitted, e.g. bonds. This represents work being done without a contract.”

A transcript of the letter read by Finchem:

This is anonymous reporting and I do not want to be included in this investigation. Thank you. Please be advised the Pima County Recorder, located at 240 N. Stone Avenue in Tucson, Arizona, 85701 in Pima County, Arizona, and the Democrat Party added fraud votes. In the initial count of the vote by mail (VBM) totals released at 8 pm on November 3, 2020, There are approximately 35,000 fraud votes added to each Democrat candidates’ vote totals. Candidates impacted include County, State, and Federal Election candidates. Through the utilization of the automated ballot count machines in Pima County Elections, My understanding is that 35,000 was embedded into each Democrat candidates’ total votes. Below are the meeting notes. In a meeting I was invited to by the Democrat party in Pima County, Arizona on September 10, 2020, no phones or recording devices were allowed. A presentation was given including detailed plans to embed 35,000 votes in a spread configured distribution to each Democrat candidate’s vote totals. When I asked, “How in the world would 35,000 votes be kept hidden, or from being discovered?” It was stated that spread distribution will be embedded across the total registered vote range and will not exceed the registered voter count. And the 35,000 was determined allowable for Pima County based on our county registered voter count. It was also stated total voter turnout versus total registered voters determined how many votes we can embed. The embedding will also adjust based on voter turnout. Because the embedded votes are distributed sporadically, all embedded votes will not be found if audited because embeds are in groups of approximately 1,000. This is so the County Recorder can declare an oversight issue or error, as a group of 1,000 is a normal and acceptable error. Maricopa County’s embed totals will be substantially larger than Pima, due to embeds being calculated based on the total number of registered voters. When I asked, “Has this ever been tested, and how do we know it works?” the response was, yes, this has been tested and has shown significant success in Arizona judicial retention elections, since 2014. Even undetectable in post audits because no candidate will spend the kind of funds needed to audit and contact voters to verify votes and the full potential of the total registered voters, which is more than 500,000 registered voters. This year our Secretary of State has removed precinct level detail from election night releases, so candidates can’t see precinct over-votes. This is what I have from this meeting. Just thought I’d report this. Not sure if you can do anything since I was unable to have a recording device at this meeting. Thank You.

Liz Harrington, spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump, issued a series of tweets covering issues discussed at the Pima County election integrity hearing.

WOW. Canvass of 172 homes in Pima County found 62 early ballots where voter is not a resident 45 PERCENT were potentially fraudulent And only 52% of houses responded pic.twitter.com/9HlchzmKjS — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 13, 2021

Frat house in Arizona has 27 registered voters. Their average age? 45. pic.twitter.com/qTCM97RRmj — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 13, 2021

Welcome to Sells, Arizona Voting Age Population: 1,375 Registered “Voters”: 2,762 More than DOUBLE registered voters than population pic.twitter.com/qeJ3hAjAQx — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 13, 2021

Topawa, Arizona Voting Age Population: 182 Registered “Voters”: 288 158% Registration Rate With single locations having 173

registered “voters” pic.twitter.com/N7j8KrITEO — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 13, 2021

40 registered voters at a CBP office in Lukeville, Arizona pic.twitter.com/hhyvyZjAND — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 13, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief