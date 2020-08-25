‘I really don’t care’: Rising GOP star dismisses ‘media garbage’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2020

Via her anti-socialism, pro-life and pro-Second Amendment stances, Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Greene says she has “made all the right enemies.”

In a tweet prior to her GOP primary runoff victory this month, Greene noted: “The Fake News Media hates me. Big Tech censors me. The DC Swamp fears me. Now Soros and the Dems are trying to take me down. I’m running to Save America and Stop Socialism.”

The 46-year-old mother of three, who is running in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District to replace retiring Rep. Tom Graves, has been called a “future Republican Star” by President Donald Trump.

In June, Greene’s warning to Antifa to “stay the hell out of NW Georgia” received more than two million views before being blacklisted by Facebook.

“The media, Democrats, and a few Republicans have dubbed her a wingnut, whose views on Muslims and race and her past engagement with QAnon threaten the party,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted of Greene.

Greene dismissed the attacks on her as a “ridiculous amount of garbage,” adding “I really don’t care what they have to say.”

“I believe political correctness has been like a poison slowly dripping into the water system,” Greene said.

Greene said Trump inspired her political activism: “I ripped the duct tape off my mouth and said, ‘Let’s roll with this.’ ”

On her being linked to QAnon, a conspiracy that claims that a group of powerful sex traffickers is working to take down Trump, Greene said: “I was curious. Russian collusion? What? No, this doesn’t make sense. So yes, I was a normal person who looked up stuff on the Internet, big deal. And then, I’m fine with talking about things. I was willing to post it and talk about it — and sometimes believe things that maybe I thought were true at the time, and then, no, no, I don’t think this is true. I’m not ashamed of that whatsoever.”

Greene, who says she prefers Georgia-made Daniel Defense AR-style semi-automatic rifles, says she’s up to the challenge of representing her district in Congress.

“I look forward to showing people more of who I am versus what the media has tried to tell everyone or [what] campaign people think they know about me because that was all a bunch of garbage. I’m looking to show people what a hard worker I am and how excited I am to do the job,” she said.

