How George Soros used a natural disaster to implant his deadly social engineering agenda in New Orleans

Special to WorldTribune, March 25, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

A 73-year-old woman was murdered in New Orleans on March 21. Linda Frickey died during a particularly horrific violent carjacking.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, La. reports:

Four juveniles are charged with murder after they allegedly stole a woman’s car and then drove off with her dragging behind the vehicle.

The crime happened early Monday afternoon in the Mid-City area of New Orleans. Witnesses said the attackers pulled 73-year-old Linda Frickey from her vehicle, but she became stuck as the car took off.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Frickey was dragged for a “significant distance” before her arm eventually detached from her body.

But Frickey was not just a victim of four young thugs bearing a depraved indifference to human life. She was killed by a criminal justice system that has deliberately been perverted to keep these thugs on the streets no matter how much carnage they may continuously cause.

WWL-TV in New Orleans shockingly detailed on March 24:

Of the four teenaged defendants who appeared in juvenile court Wednesday after being booked in the fatal carjacking of 73-year-old Linda Frickey, who was dragged to her death Monday afternoon in front of horrified witnesses, 17-year-old John Honore stood out.

Not only because Honore’s three co-defendants were 15-year-old females, but because of the number of times he has been in that court over the past several years.

WWL-TV obtained Honore’s criminal history showing at least seven prior arrests on more than 25 charges dating back his first arrest for criminal damage to property at age 12.

The charges include armed robbery, possession of a firearm, auto theft, flight from an officer and – in one case alone – 18 burglaries related to car break-ins.

In other words, Honore is a one-man crime wave, and the New Orleans criminal justice system has been well aware of that fact for some time. WWL continues:

But while [a] home invasion case was still pending, the records show that Honore was arrested at least five times while he was supposed to be on home incarceration awaiting trial in adult court. Those cases include the 18 car burglaries in October 2020, an armed robbery and gun charge in December 2020, and possession of a stolen car in October 2021.

Why on Earth would Honore have even the slightest respect for the rule of law, given his experiences with the judicial system in New Orleans? It was only a matter of time before somebody was going to end up dead.

In that regard, it is better to look at Honore as an instrument utilized by the real culprit responsible for this gruesome tragedy. A weapon was fired and an innocent citizen has been killed. The real cause of the murder of Linda Frickey is George Soros.

Yes, New Orleans is another of the major U.S. cities tormented by a Soros-implanted district attorney. Christopher Tremoglie wrote for the Washington Examiner in January:

Most of these soft-on-crime prosecutors were funded by megadonor George Soros. Jason Williams, DA of New Orleans, is only the latest one….

Since he became district attorney, less than one out of every five felony cases have ended with a felony conviction (17%). Approximately 67% result in dismissal without legal consequences for the alleged criminal offender. And about 20% of the felony cases dismissed were crimes of violence.

Additionally, the [Baton Rouge] Advocate [newspaper] elaborated on Williams’s devastating decisions since he was elected. According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission’s latest report, in 2021, Williams rejected 46% of violent felony arrests for such criminal acts as murder, rape, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery, among others. That represents an 84% increase over his predecessor.

An interesting window on how Soros operates can be found in 2009 coverage of a visit he paid to the Big Easy by The Lens, an investigative news outlet in New Orleans.

The site was at least up front in mentioning that it had received funding from Soros as it fawned over the progressive globalist billionaire’s devotion to providing post-Hurricane Katrina relief to the city:

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros arrived in New Orleans Tuesday to survey the progress of his foundation’s social investments, and after being in the city for less than 24 hours, he said he intends to increase his involvement in post-Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts.

Whoops, do you see what they did there? The Soros-funded “news site” is making sure to emphasize that the hurricane relief funds come with a very large string rolled around them. That term “social investments” is pregnant with loaded meaning.

And, indeed, The Lens, which is quite soft here as to the subject of its investigative “journalism,” gives full vent to Soros’s efforts on “criminal justice reform”:

Soros said he has not been to the city in many years, though OSI has been financing grassroots efforts in New Orleans, particularly in criminal justice, for the past ten years.

In an interview with his funded news site, Soros:

…lamented the amount of money spent on sending young students to courts and prisons, creating, he said, “a tremendous amount of human suffering which is totally unnecessary.”

[…]

Soros visited New Orleans Criminal District Courts to see the local justice system at work. He saw mostly African Americans being taken to jail for petty drug offenses. The Open Society Institute, of which he is chairman, has worked to reform drug policy over the past couple decades and he told The Lens that he sees change.

“I think the public is gradually waking up to” the problem of spending vast sums of public money on incarceration.

Soros says he was told that the New Orleans incarceration rate was four or five times the national incarceration rate. Though it’s closer to twice the national rate, he is correct in pointing out that the New Orleans rate is the highest of any city in the country.

Far from denying that it exploited a crisis to enact an agenda, Soros’s flagship Open Society Foundations organization straight-up says it: Disaster aid is the pretense for its destructive social engineering. A 2015 article at the OSF website is titled “In Katrina’s Wake, Criminal Justice Reform Takes Hold in New Orleans.”

From that article, written by a Soros fellowship grantee:

I had received a Soros Justice Fellowship earlier that year, to work on felony disenfranchisement and the rights of the formerly incarcerated, like myself. I was supposed to start that fall. But then the storm hit, and changed my course. A group of us got together and starting talking about the crisis and the opportunity it presented to push the envelope on criminal justice reform in New Orleans.

The city’s justice system had completely broken down. We started looking at the courts, the police department, the jail — and tried to insert ourselves into the conversation as people started talking about how to fix things. We created an organization called Safe Streets, Strong Communities and took on three campaigns: to downsize the jail, which at the time was the most overcrowded in the country; to make the police department more accountable; and to change the way the public defender’s office operated, making it focus less on pleasing judges and more on taking care of clients.

Thirteen years later, and we can see what Soros speak about “young students” unnecessarily being sent to prison amounts to: A license for unlimited mayhem by a hardened criminal.

WWL reported:

“When the police chief gets up and passionately speaks about the fact that they’re arresting the same people over and over again,” [Rafael] Goyeneche [of the Metropolitan Crime Commission] said, “this is the type of case that resonates with that.”

WDSU-TV in New Orleans cited eyewitnesses to the carjacking:

Neighbors helplessly tried to stop the vehicle.

Todd Ecker from Mid-City said, “I got out of my vehicle screaming ‘stop, stop you are dragging someone.’ He took off with the vehicle. Still dragging her. Reckless. No care for human beings at all.”

And so, ultimately, Linda Frickey will become just another statistic. But not to those close to her:

Family members say Frickey was married with children. She was one of seven kids including five sisters with at least three grandchildren.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership