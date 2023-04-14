How did clumsy, mediocre dancer land spot at prestigious ballet school? One word — trans

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 14, 2023

Video of what users say is clumsy, mediocre dancing at best from a 6-foot-3 aspiring ballerina has gone viral after it was learned the dancer had trained at the Royal Academy of Dance in London.

The “ballerina” goes by the name Sophie Rebecca. Those who viewed the dance performance in the videos wonder how Sophie Rebecca could go to such a prestigious ballet school. You would think ballet skill would be required and the deciding factor, right?

Revolver News noted: “You’re probably thinking Rebecca is some sort of gigantic ballet prodigy, right? After all, the Royal Academy of Dance only accepts the best, which is why they’re considered the most influential dance and education training organization in the world. Everyone knows only the crème de la crème are accepted.”

You be the judge … Does Rebecca look like the cream of the ballet crop:

Sophie Rebecca is transgender.

That is all.

Twitter is ablaze with discussion over a male dancer who was admitted to the prestigious Royal Academy of Dance. Sophia Rebecca, a former IT technician, was accepted into the Academy in 2017 as their first transgender dancer. pic.twitter.com/sfDPs9VheO — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) April 10, 2023

FYI I started the music at the exact same time, his timing is just that off. pic.twitter.com/5NjRxcbYd8 — Lemón (@LunarLemonade) April 11, 2023

