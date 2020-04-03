Holding China accountable: New potent campaign issue emerges

by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2020

China’s initial cover-up of the coronavirus could become a key issue in U.S. elections this November.

Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted in an Apirl 2 tweet: “47% of voters believe that China is primarily to blame for the coronavirus pandemic, 27% of voters think it’s at least somewhat likely that the Chinese government intentionally created and released the coronavirus”.

Calling for China to be held to account could be a key issue for Republicans, analysts say, especially considering how Democrats and their major media allies have tried to paint anyone who refers to COVID-19 as a “Chinese virus” as racist.

Democrats also worry that Trump will be seen as a leader while a bumbling Joe Biden languishes in obscurity. Recent briefings by Trump and his coronavirus task force have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable television news programs.

On March 29, the president tweeted: “Because the “Ratings” of my News Conferences etc. are so high, “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers” according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.!”

Sixty percent of responders in a recent Gallup poll gave Trump positive reviews for his handling of the pandemic.

A Republican running for a congressional seat in Texas has released an ad that accuses the communist government in China of being a “criminal enterprise.”

Kathaleen Wall, who will be in a May 26 runoff for the seat in Sugarland, has begun airing an ad that accuses China’s communist government of inflicting the virus on the world and calling for a broad punishment of the regime.

“China knew about this virus, and they lied about it. Now, innocent Americans are dying. China must be held accountable,” she said in a statement releasing the ad.

In the ad, Wall promises to back President Trump’s recent actions regarding China.

“China poisoned our people. President Trump has the courage to call it what it is,” the ad says as it shows what looks like missiles of “Chinese virus” into the United States.

It adds: “Wall will cut off trade, aid, & support to China. Fight to replace ‘Made in China’ with ‘Made in America.’ And stand with President Trump to face down the Chinese threat. China is a criminal enterprise masquerading as a sovereign nation. It’s time to fight back.”

