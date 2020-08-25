Herschel Walker’s tribute to the president: ‘I have seen racism up close . . .’

Editor’s Note

Heisman Trophy winner and NFL legend Herschel Walker, during Monday evening’s Republican National Convention speech, spoke of his friendship with President Trump and told viewers:

“I pray every night that God gives him more time. Give him four more years,” Walker said. “He has accomplished so much, almost all by himself under constant attack. But there is more work to do.”

“If you love America and want to make it better, Donald Trump is your president. He’s my president, and I’m blessed to call him friend,” Walker continued.

The NFL legend detailed his “deep personal relationship” with President Trump, whom he has known for 37 years, throughout his brief speech. Throughout those years, Walker observed how Trump has conducted himself with people from all walks of life. Because of that, Walker explained that he takes it as a “personal insult” that people would think he would have a 37-year friendship with a “racist” — a frequent description used by the left.

“People who think that don’t know what they are talking about. Growing up in the Deep South, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.” . . . .

