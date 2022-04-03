He said, he said: Congressmen Cawthorn and McCarthy reportedly disagree on the subject of DC orgies

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2022

Are drug-fueled orgies a routine occurrence on Capitol Hill?

This is the D.C. Swamp we’re talking about.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, in an interview on the Warrior Poet Society podcast, said he was invited by fellow lawmakers to take part in orgies in Washington and had seen lines of cocaine snorted right in front of him.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington. I mean, being kind of a young guy (26) in Washington, where the average age is probably 60 or 70 — [you] look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics,” said Cawthorn, who was elected in 2020.

“Then all of a sudden you get invited: ‘We’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’ ‘What did you just ask me to come to?’ And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” he said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said they he spoke with Cawthorn following backlash about his remarks from fellow GOP lawmakers. McCarthy later told reporters that Cawthorn changed his story in their meeting, asserting that “he did not tell the truth.”

But, did Cawthorn really change his story?

“Congressman Madison Cawthorn just told me that he has NOT retracted his claims about sex fueled orgies among DC elites. Why would anyone believe anything said by RINO Kevin McCarthy or repeated by CNN?” longtime Trump ally Roger Stone wrote.

Stone later reiterated the same claim in an interview with InfoWars: “I can tell you firsthand that these parties happen. I can tell you that they continue to happen. I can tell you that Madison Cawthorn told me yesterday that he had not retracted what he said.”

Lauren Witzke, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate in Delaware in the 2020 election, said in an interview with The Stew Peters Show that Cawthorn should be praised for speaking out about what goes on in the Swamp.

“When we hear congressmen like Congressman Cawthorn speak out in this manner, we have to applaud them,” co-host Edward Szall claimed. “We have to stand with them because what he’s doing is he’s showing us behind the scenes. He’s showing us behind the curtain. The emperor’s not just naked, the emperor’s having sex with a kid. OK?”

“Yes,” Witzke responded. “And not only that, now [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy’s getting involved. He heard about it. It sparked some outrage. It’s upset some people in the GOP that Madison Cawthorn would have the audacity to expose them for the orgy-attending, drug-sniffing, children-raping people that they are.”

In his interview with Warrior Poet Society, Cawthorn did not accuse anyone of raping children and did not specify who allegedly invited him to an orgy or who he observed doing cocaine.

McCarthy insisted that Cawthorn admitted that his claims were exaggerated.

“He’s lost my trust [and] is gonna have to earn it back,” McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday. “This is unacceptable. There’s no evidence to this.” McCarthy said

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership