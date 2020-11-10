Guatemala rescinds agreement to allow Planned Parenthood into country

by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2020

Guatemala’s pro-life president has declared he will not allow Planned Parenthood to operate in the country.

“I recognize life from conception and therefore I will not tolerate in my administration any movement that violates what is established in our Political Constitution of the Republic, that goes against the values with which I was raised and that conflicts with my principles as a doctor,” President Alejandro Giammattei said in announcing a repeal of an agreement allowing the abortion provider into Guatemala.

The country’s Interior Ministry said it was rescinding its Oct. 7 agreement with Planned Parenthood, asserting it was “not in accord with the interests of the State of Guatemala.”

The official who issued the permit to Planned Parenthood, Minister of the Interior Oliverio García, promptly resigned as the decree was repealed.

Giammattei emphasized that he is “a faithful defender of life. I am emphatic in stating that I will not endorse in my administration the creation, registration or start-up of any organization that goes against life.”

The third article of Guatemala’s constitution says that the country “safeguards and protects human life from conception.”

Abortion is illegal in all cases except when a pregnancy is life-threatening. There is little public support for the legalization of abortion in Guatemala.

“Guatemala is a very conservative country, and a religious country,” said Ada Valenzuela, director of the National Union of Guatemalan Women.

