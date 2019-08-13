Growing list of unanswered Epstein questions: Noises heard from cell, new attorney’s concerns

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2019

An attorney for Jeffrey Epstein said the billionaire pedophile did not appear “suicidal” and was “afraid of any consequences if he spoke about what happened in the first incident” in which he allegedly attempted to kill himself, reports say.

Epstein “was concerned for his life after an incident in the jail in late July that sources at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York said was an attempted suicide,” investigative journalist Sara Carter reported, citing defense attorney David Schoen, who had visited Epstein on Aug. 1 at the facility.

Schoen said he was skeptical of the suicide claims but was waiting on the coroner’s findings.

Meanwhile, CBS News, citing a source familiar with the situation, reported that on the morning of Epstein’s death “there was shouting and shrieking from his jail cell.” Corrections officers attempted to revive him while saying “breathe, Epstein, breathe,” the report said.

For “several hours” leading up to his death, correctional officers hadn’t checked in with Epstein — despite being required to visit him every 30 minutes, a person familiar with the situation told Fox News.

Carter noted: “The meeting on Aug. 1, which Schoen said lasted five hours, was detailed and long. Schoen said Jeffrey Epstein did not appear to be suicidal and instead, seemed relieved that Schoen would be joining his legal team as they worked on his defense. The meeting was interrupted at one point by the jail psychologist who came to visit Epstein, who appeared open to speak to her.”

The Aug. 1 meeting was the last time Schoen spoke to Epstein.

Schoen said Epstein had told investigators at the New York facility that “he couldn’t remember what happened (in the first incident) and they told him they were going to close the investigation. He was afraid to tell them what happened in the cell.”

Schoen also recalled a conversation with Epstein during their Aug. 1 meeting in which Epstein spoke of the inmate he was housed with. Epstein had been put into a cell with a former police officer who was accused of killing four people.

Attorney General William Barr said on Aug. 12 he was “appalled and frankly angry to learn of the (correctional facility’s) failure to adequately secure this prisoner.” Barr, speaking at a conference for police officers in New Orleans, added, “we are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.”

“Let me assure you that the case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein,” Barr said. “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. Victims deserve justice and will get it.”

Michael Snyder of The End of The American Dream blog, noted seven unanswered questions regarding Epstein’s death that the corporate media are not reporting:

1: Why are the autopsy results being delayed? According to NBC News, the New York City medical examiner’s office is requesting “more information” before determining the cause of Epstein’s death. “The New York City medical examiner’s office said Sunday that it had completed an autopsy of the financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein but that it needed more information before determining the cause of death.”

2: What will the cameras show? By now most people have heard that there were no cameras filming what was going on inside Epstein’s cell, but there were cameras filming the doors of each cell. The news of the delay to the autopsy results comes after a source told the New York Post there was no video of the moment he died in his jail cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center. Cameras are said to film the doors to each cell which would show anyone who entered or exited, but they do not point inside. So if someone paid a “visit” to Epstein, there should be video evidence of it.

3: Why was Jeffrey Epstein taken off suicide watch? After Epstein attempted to “kill himself” the first time, he was put on suicide watch, but only for a short period. The following comes from CNN: “No. Epstein was temporarily placed on a suicide watch after he was found in his jail cell July 23 with marks on his neck, a law enforcement source and a source familiar with the incident told CNN at the time. It wasn’t clear whether those injuries, which were not serious, were self-inflicted or the result of an assault, the sources said. Epstein told authorities he had been beaten up and called a child predator, they said.”

4: Why did the guards break prison rules and not check on him every 30 minutes? Apparently these guards had been working a lot of overtime, but is that an excuse for breaking prison rules? Epstein should have been checked on by guards in his cell every 30 minutes, but that didn’t happen the night before his apparent suicide, a law enforcement official told The New York Times. The Times spoke to the official on the condition of anonymity. The Associated Press has not independently confirmed the information. A law enforcement source also said Epstein was alone in his cell Saturday night after his cellmate was transferred. An official with knowledge of the investigation told the Times that the Justice Department was told Epstein would have a cellmate and be monitored by a guard every 30 minutes.

5: Why would Epstein try to kill himself if he was adjusting so well to prison life? According to a “prison insider” interviewed by the Daily Mail, Epstein “seemed to be in good spirits” just before his life ended. The insider, who had seen the disgraced financier on several occasions during his incarceration at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, also claims that the normally reserved Epstein seemed to be in good spirits. ‘There was no indication that he might try to take his own life,’ the source told DailyMail.com.

“From what I saw, he was finally starting to adjust to prison. I think he was comforted by the rigidity of his new life.”

6: Why did Jeffrey Epstein tell guards that someone was trying to kill him? It has been reported by corporate media outlets that Epstein previously tried to kill himself, but apparently that report was being directly contradicted by Epstein himself. Of course it is entirely possible that Epstein was lying, but according to multiple reports he claimed that someone had tried to kill him. The 66-year-old convicted sex offender reportedly told guards and fellow inmates he believed someone was trying to kill him, the Mirror reported.

7: How could Epstein kill himself in a prison where the cells had been specifically designed to prevent that from happening? According to a former inmate of the Metropolitan Correction Center in lower Manhattan that was just interviewed by the New York Post, there is no way that Epstein would have been able to hang himself. “There’s no way that man could have killed himself. I’ve done too much time in those units. It’s an impossibility. Between the floor and the ceiling is like eight or nine feet. There’s no way for you to connect to anything. You have sheets, but they’re paper level, not strong enough. He was 200 pounds — it would never happen.”

