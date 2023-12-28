GREATEST HITS, 5 — Died suddenly: 8-year-old boy used in Covid vax promotional ad

CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Top stories of 2023, December 28, 2023

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 15, 2023

An 8-year-old boy featured in a video used to promote Covid shots for children in Israel died after suffering a sudden heart attack.

According to reports, Yonatan Moshe Erlichman, grandson of a distinguished physician in Beit El, Dr. Mati Erlichman, “died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest while taking a bath.”

The boy reortedly slipped under the water after his heart suddenly stopped beating, causing him to drown. After being rushed to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus, Yonatan died a few days later on Sept. 28.

In 2020, at the age of 5, the child had appeared in a video produced by the regional council of Mateh Binyamin. The video was part of a government program aimed at pushing the Covid shots on children, despite the nearly universal immunity of children to the Covid virus.

The video made Yonatan a “poster child” for the vaccine campaign in Israel, which became one of the most draconian nations in the world for vaccine measures. The video aired just before the nationwide vaccine campaign began.

Lamenting the tragedy, one Israeli commentator on social media asked indignantly, “Where are the headlines? The investigations? How many more children will die on the golden altar? In particular, there are already two controlled studies indicating that mRNA vaccines cause heart problems … Remember that at any given moment this can happen to your beloved children and grandchildren.”

Yonatan is not the only young boy used to promote Covid injections to have died suddenly.

Last year, an Argentine boy who had similarly served as a national poster child in an ad pushing Covid vaccination for children died suddenly at age 4. According to reports, Santino Godoy Blanco was rushed to the hospital because of a fever and vomiting and died of “bilateral pneumonia.”

“Before passing his mom says he took off his mask and gave her little kisses because he couldn’t talk anymore,” one post on X stated.

The Argentine government still uses the boys photo on their website to push the jab on children. The boy is pictured holding up his fist, with a slogan stating, “Vaccines protect us.”

Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology employed by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, has said that inoculating 28 million children 5 to 11 years old could lead to “1,000 or more excess deaths” while the risk from COVID-19 for healthy children is “about zero” and appears to be lower than the seasonal flu.

יונתן ארליכמן ז”ל בן 8 מת מדום לב 😥😥😥

לא מזעזע אתכם ? היכן הכותרות ? החקירות? כמה ילדים עוד ימותו על מזבח הזהב?

ובייחוד שיש כבר שני מחקרים מבוקרים המעידים כי חיסוני ה mRNA גורמים לבעיות לבביות. עד מתי תתחפרו ? כמה עוד תכחישו?

תזכרו שבכל רגע נתון זה יכול לקרות לילדיכם… pic.twitter.com/PUYlLN4jDr — א.בלב Avishag Balev (@AvishagBalev) October 1, 2023

🇦🇷 The poster boy for Argentina’s 💉campaign has #diedsuddenly of “bilateral pneumonia” Santino Godoy Blanco (3) was rushed to hospital due to fever and vomiting. Before passing his mom says he took off his mask and gave her little kisses because he couldn’t talk anymore 😥 pic.twitter.com/90HSBhsnvI — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) November 13, 2022