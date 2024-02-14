GOP surrenders Santos’s seat in NY special election; Suozzi wins against never-Trumper

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 14, 2024

Democrat Tom Suozzi won Tuesday’s special election for the New York District 3 House seat that was vacated when Republican Rep. George Santos was expelled.

Suozzi defeated Republican Mazi Pilip by seven points (53%-46%).

Pilip, a former (and possibly current) Democrat, refused to endorse Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination.

Trump issued a statement after Pilip’s defeat:

“Republicans just don’t learn, but maybe she was still a Democrat?

“I have an almost 99% Endorsement Success Rate in Primaries, and a very good number in the General Elections, as well, but just watched this very foolish woman, Mazi Melesa Pilip, running in a race where she didn’t endorse me and tried to ‘straddle the fence,’ when she would have easily WON if she understood anything about MODERN DAY politics in America.

“MAGA, WHICH IS MOST OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, STAYED HOME – AND IT ALWAYS WILL, UNLESS IT IS TREATED WITH THE RESPECT THAT IT DESERVES. I STAYED OUT OF THE RACE, ‘I WANT TO BE LOVED!’ GIVE US A REAL CANDIDATE IN THE DISTRICT FOR NOVEMBER. SUOZZI, I KNOW HIM WELL, CAN BE EASILY BEATEN!”

In December, House Republicans made the unprecedented move of removing Santos from Congress even though he had not been convicted of a crime. Santos was indicted by the House Ethics Committee led by Republicans.

Santos said following Tuesday’s vote: “I won NY03 with $0 super PAC money, $0 CLF money and $0 Establishment money. Tonight the establishment set $10 million on fire!

“I FLIPPED a 23 year Blue seat with the help of grassroots activists and by activating the base with retail politics… Hey Nassau NY GOP money does not buy votes, it’s respecting the wishes of the base that wins votes. NY3 is MAGA country and since MAGA was disrespected, MAGA stayed home!”

Meanwhile, critics note that Democrat Reps. Jamaal Bowman, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Maxine Waters, and others have been accused of much more serious crimes or ethics violations but will never face expulsion from Congress.

When Republicans expel a dually elected Congressman who was denied due process and then hand select a candidate that represents something other than the current Republican base voter, what do they expect? — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) February 14, 2024

