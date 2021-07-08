Giuliani: FBI refused to take Hunter Biden’s hard drive which contained child pornography

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2021

During the FBI’s raid on his apartment in late April, Rudy Giuliani said agents took everything they could — with one exception. The agents refused to take Hunter Biden’s hard drives which Giuliani claims contained child pornography.

“The only incriminating thing in my house are the Hunter Biden hard drives, and they wouldn’t take them,” Giuliani said in a July 6 interview on Mike Huckabee’s TBN broadcast. “I mean, I offered them the incriminating evidence here. I’ve got plenty of crimes for you, and the FBI said, ‘No, no, no, we don’t want that.’ ”

Huckabee asked: “They didn’t take the laptops, right?”

Giuliani responded: “It contains one crime after another, including child pornography.”

Giuliani said he had offered to provide clear evidence to the FBI that Hunter Biden was allegedly involved in child pornography, evidence that he failed to register as a foreign agent, was involved in money laundering and an elaborate Biden family scheme to sell political access in exchange for millions of dollars in personal gain.

Related: Why the Giuliani raid means it’s finally time to abolish the FBI, May 5, 2021

Freedom First Network’s JD Rucker noted: “How do you know when a law enforcement agency is corrupt beyond reprieve? When they are unwilling to accept evidence of major crimes like child pornography due to political considerations. That’s what we have today with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, a federal “law enforcement” group that has no interest in solving actual crimes.”

Report: White House helped Hunter Biden reach deal to keep buyers of his paintings confidential

The White House helped broker a deal that would allow buyers of Hunter Biden’s paintings to remain confidential, despite widespread concerns it could lead to bribery and influence peddling, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

The plan will allow Hunter Biden to be shielded from the identities of those who purchase his artwork.

“So instead of disclosing who is paying outrageous sums for Hunter Biden’s artwork so that we could monitor whether the purchasers are gaining access to government, the WH tried to make sure we will never know who they are. That’s very disappointing,” tweeted Walter Shaub, who Office of Government Ethics director in the Obama administration.

“The idea’s that even Hunter won’t know, but the WH has outsourced government ethics to a private art dealer. We’re supposed to trust a merchant in an industry that’s fertile ground for money laundering, as well as unknown buyers who could tell Hunter or WH officials? No thanks,” Shaub said.

Shaub also warned that it could be a way for “influence seekers” or foreign governments to funnel money to the Biden family.

Shaub, who recently called out Biden administration officials for hiring a slew of family members to a variety of positions, has urged Hunter and his art dealer Georges Berges to reveal the identity of the buyers so the public can see if the buyers are trying to get access to the White House.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief