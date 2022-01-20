Georgia voter group: Chain of custody missing on 100K 2020 ballots; drop box videos destroyed

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2022

A Georgia voter integrity group in a Thursday press conference presented what it said is proof that some 100,000 ballots from the 2020 election lack the proper chain of custody documentation which is required by Georgia law.

VoterGA added that video from Georgia ballot drop boxes had been destroyed. Previous reports had alleged that video existed showing individuals stuffing the boxes with backpacks of ballots late at night.

According to VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito, the number of ballots missing chain of custody documentation is likely much larger.

Related: Not just Georgia: Evidence of ‘ballot trafficking’ in Arizona, Wisconsin, Pa., Michigan, September 9, 2021

Favorito told The Gateway Pundit his investigation corroborates the True the Vote ballot box fraud investigation in Georgia.

VoterGA said video from the ballot drop box locations in the 2020 Election has either been deleted or is of such poor quality that it would never be able to be used to determine the content of the drop-offs.

(View video of VoterGA’s Thursday press conference here.)

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief