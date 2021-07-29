Gender activist Barack Obama teams up with the NBA in Africa

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 29, 2021

If you’re going to impose gender politics on an entire continent, whether that continent wants it or not, you might as well bring in the big guns to do it.

The NBA announced in a Tuesday press release that it is teaming up with former President Barack Obama to push “greater gender equality and economic inclusion” in Africa.

Obama said he and the NBA were on a mission to promote “social responsibility” in Africa.

Get that, Africa? You are not socially responsible. You are not equitable to all of the genders in Obama’s and the NBA’s playbook. Thus, you must be force-fed wokeness.

Obama said in a statement: “The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States — using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent. By investing in communities, promoting gender equality, and cultivating the love of the game of basketball, I believe that NBA Africa can make a difference for so many of Africa’s young people. I’ve been impressed by the league’s commitment to Africa, including the leadership shown by so many African players who want to give back to their own countries and communities. That’s why I’m proud to join the team at NBA Africa and look forward to a partnership that benefits the youth of so many countries.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said: “We are honored that President Obama has become a strategic partner in NBA Africa and will support our wide-ranging efforts to grow the game of basketball on the continent. In addition to his well-documented love for basketball, President Obama has a firm belief in Africa’s potential and the enormous growth opportunities that exist through sports. NBA Africa will benefit tremendously from his engagement.”

Speaking of growth opportunities, the NBA has agreed to hand the Obama Foundation a minority equity stake in NBA Africa.

After all, the most important “equity” to the NBA is the one with dollar signs. And Obama wants a piece of that action.

Silver, by the way, sits on the Board of Trustees of the arch-globalist Rockefeller Foundation.

The NBA and its players have lucrative deals in China and continue to ignore the Communist Party’s heinous human rights abuses and that fact that their products are often manufactured using slave labor by the Chinese companies with which they deal.

Silver responded to criticism of the NBA’s close ties to the communist country by saying: “The political science major in me believes that engagement is better than isolation. That a so-called boycott of China, taking into account legitimate criticisms of the Chinese system, won’t further the agenda of those who seek to bring about global change. Working with Chinese solely on NBA basketball has been a net plus for building relationships between two superpowers.”

