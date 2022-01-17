Gates and ‘Tony’ say they suffered, but Covid has been a bonanza for world’s richest and Fauci

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2022

Oxfam, a confederation of independent charitable organizations focused on the alleviation of global poverty, has reported that the total wealth of the world’s top earners jumped from $8.6 trillion in March of 2020 to $13.8 trillion in November 2021.

“The pandemic has made the world’s wealthiest far richer but has led to more people living in poverty, according to the charity Oxfam,” the BBC reported. “Lower incomes for the world’s poorest contributed to the death of 21,000 people each day, its report claims. But the world’s 10 richest men have more than doubled their collective fortunes since March 2020.”

Bill Gates is one of the top 10 billionaires gorging at the trough of Covid along with Warren Buffet, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Steve Ballmer, Larry Ellison, Bernard Arnault, Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

“That’s more money than these guys made in the last 14 years combined,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted. The uber rich “have turned this pandemic to literal gold” and are “lining their pockets from the fear they themselves helped create, helped spread and now, help maintain.”

Gates, the alleged computer nerd who dispensed medical analysis despite having no medical qualifications (money doesn’t count), “may have invested millions in vaccine research. But he’s recouped millions upon millions back, even as he’s been a perpetual presence on the World Health Organization stage, influencing coronavirus response, influencing policy-makers the world over, influencing such restrictions like closures of businesses, closures of economies, closures of freedoms,” Chumley wrote.

While not eating at the big boys’ trough, Covid czar Anthony Fauci has nonetheless enriched himself amid the pandemic while having sainthood bestowed upon him by the Democrat Party/Big Media/Big Tech cabal.

Documents released by Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall show that, during the pandemic year of 2020 as many Americans were struggling to survive, the Fauci household raked in about $1.7 million overall.

Marshall said: “Just like he has misled the American people about sending taxpayers dollars to Wuhan, China to, fund gain-of-function research, about masks, testing, and more, Dr. Fauci was completely dishonest about his financial disclosures being open to the public – it’s no wonder he is the least trusted bureaucrat in America. At the end of the day, Dr. Fauci must be held accountable to all Americans who have been suing and requesting for this information but don’t have the power of a Senate office to ask for it.”

The documents, posted on Marshall’s website, cover a wide variety of income sources, including federal income and benefits of $868,812; outside royalties and travel perks totaling $113,298; and investment accounts increasing by $794,369.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., author of “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health“, said Fauci and Gates should be criminally prosecuted for gross negligence and profiting off of the pandemic. [RFK Jr.’s book became a bestseller despite the relentless efforts of Gates-funded media to suppress publicity for it.]

Padding their already large wealth portfolios and having their egos stroked by Big Media is still not enough for Gates and Fauci, however.

They essentially want all criticism of them prohibited from entering the public domain.

Last week, Gates shared his “misery” in a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, director of Global Health Governance and a professor at the University of Edinburgh Medical School, complaining about the “misinformation” that he believes has spread about him and Fauci over the past two years.

“One major problem has been online misinformation on Facebook & other platforms around vaccines, masks and other interventions- how do we deal with this challenge? When expertise is neglected and conspiracy theories are spread as if they are truth?” Sridhar asked.

Gates suggested that the “trusted authorities” were too late and insufficiently loud: “Trusted authorities like [the World Health Organization] and [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] need more resources to see the pandemic early (surveillance) and to communicate better. Social media got behind on trying to get factual information out – there will be a lot of debate about how to do better on that.”

Gates added: “People like you and I and Tony Fauci have been subject to a lot of misinformation. I didn’t expect that. Some of it like me putting chips in arms doesn’t make sense to me – why would I want to do that?”

The self-proclaimed medical authority also declared that “the data is pretty strong that it (Covid) came from another species which is true for most pandemics. People will continue to speculate on this and we should make sure labs are careful. There will be future outbreaks coming from other species so we need to invest in being ready.”

