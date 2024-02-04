Fulton County’s Fani Willis admits to sex with prosecutor she appointed to target Trump

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 4, 2024

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis admitted in a Friday court filing to a sexual relationship with Nathan Wade, whom she appointed to prosecute former President Donald Trump in Georgia.

Is this the new norm?

Until Friday, Willis had neither confirmed the affair nor denied the impact of the relationship on the case. Willis made a point of denying the relationship interfered in the Trump case.

Responding to the revelation, Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“Fani Willis, the D.A. of Fulton County, just admitted to having a sexual relationship with the Prosecutor she, in consultation with the White House and DOJ, appointed to ‘GET PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.’ By going after the most high level person, and the Republican Nominee, she was able to get her ‘lover’ much more money, almost a Million Dollars, than she would be able to get for the prosecution of any other person or individual. THAT MEANS THAT THIS SCAM IS TOTALLY DISCREDITED & OVER!”

Willis isn’t planning to recuse herself from the case and Wade also doesn’t have any immediately plans to step down from leading the prosecution, CNN reported, citing sources.

“Absolutely, she should step down,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Breitbart News. “She should be absolutely ashamed of herself.”

“You had Nathan Wade having sex with Willis to get a contract with Fulton County and be hired as a prosecutor, so he never registered as a lobbyist. He never filed any of that paperwork,” Greene said. “I filed an ethics violation against him because Willis admitted that they have a relationship that should move the investigation against Nathan Wade to a different level.”

Trump and Georgia co-defendant Mike Roman have accused Willis and Wade of corruption for:

• Maintaining an improper romantic relationship

• Enriching themselves through the taxpayer-funded prosecution

• Meeting with Biden Administration officials before indicting Trump and co-defendants

“There’s so much evidence coming out. I would love to see a criminal investigation. That’s what should be happening here, in the state of Georgia, against Fani Willis,” Greene told Breitbart News. “That’s why I called for Gov. Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr to launch a criminal investigation.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has refused to launch a criminal investigation into Willis, saying in January that the probe should move through a House committee, which the Georgia state House has since launched. There is also a Georgia state Senate probe into Willis and a congressional probe led by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan.

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists