Fully-vaxxed Sens. Warren, Booker prove Biden wrong, test positive for Covid

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 20, 2021

“I will end this,” Joe Biden promised during the 2020 campaign.

During a July town hall on CNN, Biden proclaimed: “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.”

Fully vaccinated and boosted, Democrat Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey are now fully aware of just how wrong Biden was on both counts (though they will never admit it).

Biden didn’t end Covid. The vaccines don’t prevent anyone from getting the virus.

Both Warren and Booker have tested positive for Covid.

Though throughout the so-called pandemic the great majority (around 80 percent) of those infected, whether vaccinated or not, have had mild or no symptoms, Booker said he was “certain” that he would be doing much worse had he not been triple vaxxed.

“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse,” Booker tweeted on Sunday night.

Warren, not surprisingly, said the same: “I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

Warren and Booker join other senators who have had breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Sens. Roger Wicker, Mississippi Republican, Angus King, Maine Independent, and John Hickenlooper, Colorado Democrat, all tested positive in August despite being fully vaccinated.

Also during the July town hall, Biden claimed: “If you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to be hospitalized, you’re not going to be in the IC unit, and you’re not going to die.”

The facts: At the time, the government had tallied 5,492 vaccinated people who tested positive for coronavirus and were hospitalized or died.

Biden is expected to issue more Covid rules on Tuesday, with the unvaxxed again expected to be the primary target.

Sundance at Conservative Treehouse noted:

“Perhaps there will be new domestic travel restrictions for the unclean (unvaccinated) class of citizens. Perhaps there will be new mandates, or future punishments announced for the employers of those who continue to support the unclean. Perhaps the White House is preparing to announce new cleansing measures to target the unclean.

“Regardless of the potential new rules and regulations the U.S. government is prepared to unleash, it is worthwhile to consider now exactly where your line in the sand might be located. Where exactly will you and your family draw the line?”

