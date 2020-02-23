For the record: Democratic Party AGs who intervened in politically-charged cases

by WorldTribune Staff, February 23, 2020

Attorney General William Barr is under fire from Democrats and their major media allies for intervening in the sentencing of Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump.

Barr told the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office that its prosecutors’ recommendations of seven to nine years in prison was too severe. The judge in Stone’s case ultimately agreed with Barr and Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department prosecutors and officials have signed a letter demanding Barr’s resignation over his handling of the Stone case.

Attorney Generals serve at the pleasure of the President and the largely Democrat press corps have been selective in coverage that evokes, outrage, media critics say.

For example, Obama era Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch had a penchant for “meddling in politically sensitive cases,” a report noted.

Holder intervened in a voter intimidation case, and Lynch in the Hillary Clinton email scandal, Rowan Scarborough noted in a Feb. 22 analysis for The Washington Times.

Going back further, Janet Reno meddled in possibly illegal campaign fundraising calls by President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore, Scarborough noted.

One of the Department of Justice’s first actions under Holder in 2009 was to intervene in a DOJ civil suit against the New Black Panther Party. The DOJ’s Obama appointees dropped a case of voter intimidation against two Black Panthers who patrolled a Philadelphia polling place in paramilitary uniforms, one wielding a club.

“Incredibly, after the case was dismissed, instructions were given that no more cases against racial minorities like the Black Panther case would be brought by the Voting Section,” wrote J. Christian Adams, who resigned as a voting rights attorney at Justice, in a Washington Times column.

In 2012, a District Court judge ruled, “The documents reveal that political appointees within DOJ were conferring about the status and resolution of the New Black Panther Party case in the days preceding the DOJ’s dismissal of claims in that case, which would appear to contradict Assistant Attorney General [Tom] Perez’s testimony that political leadership was not involved in that decision.”

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey testified to Congress that Lynch had instructed him to refer to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email abuse as a “matter,” not a criminal investigation. Comey said the characterization was the same as the one used by Hillary Clinton’s team.

Lynch held a meeting with Bill Clinton in her aircraft at the time Hillary Clinton was under investigation. A new book, “Secret on the Tarmac”, asserts the meeting at the Phoenix Sky Harbor airport on June 27, 2016, was planned, not a chance encounter.

A few days after the tarmac meeting, Clinton, with a number of aides at her side, sat down for an interview with FBI agents.

“Comey usurped the Justice Department and unilaterally announced in July 2016 that Mrs. Clinton would not face charges for storing classified State Department emails on her home computer server. Later, the Justice Department inspector general cited Comey for insubordination,” Scarborough noted.

In 1997, Reno overruled FBI Director Louis J. Freeh and decided not to appoint an independent prosecutor to investigate possibly illegal campaign fundraising calls made by then-President Bill Clinton and Al Gore, his vice president.

Reno’s decision left Gore “unencumbered by an independent counsel as he ran for president,” Scarborough noted.

