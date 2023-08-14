Flashback: Did Joan Rivers have the Obamas pegged in 2014?

by WorldTribune Staff, August 14, 2023

In 2014, CNN reported on how comedian Joan Rivers was asked whether she thought the United States would ever see a gay president.

Rivers responded: “We already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down. You know Michelle is a trans.”

When asked to further explain, Rivers said, “A transgender. We all know it.”

The comment was posted on Twitter on Aug. 12, 2014. Rivers passed away on Sept. 4, 2014.

Reports have recently detailed how Barack Obama’s love letters from the early 1980s have resurfaced.

Obama wrote of his “androgynous mind” in a letter to his then-girlfriend, Alex McNear, which has since resurfaced in the New York Post. In the correspondence, Obama wrote: “In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination.”

“My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men,” he added. “But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency.”

The letter was written in November 1982, when a 21-year-old Obama and McNear were students at Occidental College in Los Angeles. She later redacted excerpts of the letter, which is currently held by Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Revolver News noted: “Back in 2014, many laughingly dismissed her (Rivers) comments as mere jokes, but considering what we know now, was she truly joking about Obama being gay? Also, Rivers claimed that Michelle was a man — a claim that has fueled a consistently steady flow of online speculation about the former first lady’s gender. … Photos of Michelle’s rather impressive muscular physique have piqued interest among many and have been used in an endless stream of memes.”

Joan rivers was right! After todays revelation about Obama, take another listen!!!!!!!@ObamaMalik pic.twitter.com/L9mzqkcV9R — Fletch17 (@17ThankQ) August 12, 2023

Good morning to everyone who knows Michelle Obama is really a dude, and that Barry is gay, just like Joan Rivers said! pic.twitter.com/YptHwpaZIJ — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) August 13, 2023

