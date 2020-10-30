FBI grilled Bobulinski for 5 hours after reopening Biden investigation it had closed

by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2020

The Department of Justice has confirmed that Hunter Biden and his business associates are the subjects of an active money laundering investigation by the FBI.

Biden family whistleblower and former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski told Sinclair Broadcast Group that he was questioned by six FBI agents, with counsel present, for five hours on Oct. 23.

The FBI has reportedly reopened the case after a DOJ source told One America News Network that the bureau had dropped the investigation due to supposed concerns over the story from the computer repair shop owner in relation to the chain of custody of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The source indicated that the FBI dropped the investigation “because they did not believe the repair shop owner’s story would hold up in court, although Mac Isaac provided them with evidence,” according to One America News Network host Jack Posobiec, who added that “They found zero evidence of foreign involvement.”

Biden, his campaign and several Democrats and their media allies have continued to push the narrative, which has been proven false, that the entire story is “Russian disinformation.”

Bobulinski said the FBI considers him a “material witness” in the ongoing investigation.

“They do list me as a material witness within the entire FBI on their computer systems and it was a very cooperative, deep dive into all the facts across that time period,” Bobulinski told Sinclair’s James Rosen.

Rosen then asked Bobulinski if he sensed that the federal authorities were moving to seek justice prior to his public statement in Nashville.

“My impression is that everyone in that room is very aware of the sensitivity of the parties involved here and the potential, multiple impacts to this country, Bobulinski responded.

The FBI also examined Bobulinski’s cell phones. He also said he would be brought back for additional questioning.

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson this week, Bobulinski detailed meetings he had with Joe Biden to discuss Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. Joe Biden has long insisted that he never spoke with his son about his business dealings in Ukraine, Russia, China and other nations.

