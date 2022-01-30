Explosive: Dinesh D’Souza trailer on 2020 election fraud

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2022

In his new documentary “2000 Mules”, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza unveils new surveillance footage of “mules” making numerous deposits in 2020 election drop boxes.

True the Vote has been working with D’Souza on the film which makes use of footage the organization obtained of drop boxes in key swing states throughout America.

100 Percent Fed Up noted of the film:

“Using geo-tracking units, True the Vote was capable of taking footage from drop containers throughout America in key states like Georgia and others to trace over 2,000 ‘mules’ carrying gloves and disguises to stuff poll containers.”

D’Souza, who narrates the film, says: “We tracked 2,000 mules making a number of poll drops. Leaving no fingerprints. Snapping pictures to receive a commission. A coordinated ring of unlawful vote harvesting in all the important swing states.”

D’Souza adds: “This one ‘mule’ made 53 journeys to 20 drop containers.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief