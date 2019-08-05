Ex-employee says Google will try to stop Trump’s re-election

by WorldTribune Staff, August 5, 2019

A former engineer at Google says the tech giant is intent on ensuring that President Donald Trump does not win a second term.

Google has “very biased people running every level of the company. They have quite a bit of control over the political process. That’s something we should really worry about,” Kevin Cernekee told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Aug. 2.

Asked if he thought Google would attempt to influence the 2020 presidential election outcome, Cernekee replied: “I do believe so. I think that’s a major threat. They have openly stated that they think 2016 was a mistake. They thought Trump should have lost in 2016. They really want Trump to lose in 2020. That’s their agenda.”

Cernekee said Google’s management is “highly ideological. You can see bias at every level at the organization.”

“One thing that I noticed that just handling routine issues is plagued with bias. Like they will get a report, an email with a liberal reporter complaining about something and they will jump on it and they will fix the issue very, very quickly. In contrast, one thing that I saw when I worked there was if you do a Google search for ‘Crippled America,’ which is Donald Trump’s book, you would get results that would show ‘Mein Kampf’ instead of ‘Crippled America.’ And I reported that I filed a bug, I escalated it, I tried to run it up the chain. They took nine months to fix that bug,” he said.

Cernekee added: “They just stalled at every opportunity — they assigned it to people who no longer work there. They made every excuse in the book to avoid taking down something that made Donald Trump look bad, and I saw a number of incidents just like that.”

PJ media in an Aug. 3 report cited Robert Epstein, a psychologist who studies search engine manipulation effects, who found that Google’s bias can explain Hillary Clinton’s popular vote margin of victory.

A Project Veritas video showed that Google’s “fairness” project is intended to prevent another 2016. Last month, a Google engineer said the company’s search results are intentionally biased against Trump.

A 2018 survey found that conservative employees in Silicon Valley tech companies live in fear that their political beliefs will be found out. Former Google senior software engineer James Damore said conservatives at Google are “in the closet” and that Google executives are digging through a secret mailing list in order to out them.

More than 90 percent of political contributions from employees of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, have gone to Democrats since 2004. In 2018, 96 percent went to Democrats.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments