Ex-CIA chief Hayden says firearm-bearing American Christians ‘no different’ than Hamas terrorists

by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2023

One of the 51 intelligence officials who signed a letter in October 2020 suggesting that the Hunter Biden Laptop was Russian disinformation is claiming that American Christians who cherish their Second Amendment rights are “no different” than the Hamas terrorists who massacred thousands of Israeli civilians.

On Wednesday, former CIA chief Michael Hayden responded to a post on X that juxtaposed two photos: one of a woman holding an American flag, Bible, and handgun; the other of Palestinian terrorist Reem Riyashi, who killed herself along with four Israelis in a 2004 suicide bombing that was claimed by Hamas and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade.

“No different at all,” Hayden stated.

After his stint as CIA chief in the Obama administration, Hayden landed as a CNN contributor.

He also is an adviser for NewsGuard, an organization which claims to be a neutral resource for trustworthy news but in actuality is a leftist outfit which targets conservative news sites and attempts to censor and blacklist them.

Hayden was among the former deep state officials who arguably interfered in the 2020 U.S. presidential election by falsely claiming Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

He also served under President George W. Bush and led the National Security Agency (NSA) during the worst intelligence failure of the 21st century on 9/11.

Hayden’s “alarming rhetoric is part of his ongoing smear campaign against conservatives, particularly supporters of former President Donald Trump. In a social media post this week, the former spy chief called for Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville to be removed from the ‘human race,’ ” David Ng wrote for Breitbart News on Nov. 23. “Last year, he claimed the GOP was more dangerous than Al Qaida and ISIS.”

No different at all. https://t.co/ukHfLSxK02 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) November 22, 2023

