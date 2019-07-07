Epstein arrest revives unanswered questions about Bill Clinton

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2019

A dozen years after he received a slap on the wrist for allegedly molesting more than 100 underage girls, billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in New York on July 6 for alleged sex trafficking in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005.

Some observers are speculating Epstein’s new legal problems will shed more light on the pedophile’s relationship with former President Bill Clinton.

Epstein will appear in court in New York on July 8, according to law enforcement sources.

The 66-year-old financier was facing life in prison for sex trafficking charges in Florida, but pleaded guilty to two minor charges of solicitation of prostitution and procurement of minors for prostitution. He wound up serving 13 months of an 18-month prison sentence.

Epstein’s arrest in New York came just days after a federal appeals court ordered the unsealing of materials from the previous Epstein case.

The 2nd Circuit said records included new allegations of sexual abuse by “numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known prime minister and other world leaders.”

A federal lawsuit was filed in Manhattan by one of Epstein’s alleged victims against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been accused of recruiting girls for Epstein. Maxwell has denied the allegations.

Between 2001 to 2003, Clinton was aboard 26 flights on Epstein’s private jet, a Boeing 727 dubbed the “Lolita Express” which was “reportedly outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls,” Fox News noted in a 2016 report.

According to Gawker, Clinton traveled aboard the “Lolita Express” with a soft core porn actress and traveled on 11 flights with Epstein’s assistant Sarah Kellen, who allegedly procured underage girls for men.

Clinton ditched his Secret Service agents on five of the flights, according to Fox News.

The Wall Street journal, citing a person familiar with the investigation, said Epstein would be charged with one count of sex-trafficking and one count of conspiracy.

The arrest followed an investigation by the FBI and the public-corruption unit at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, people familiar with the investigation said. The NYPD also assisted in the probe.

Within the past five months, Manhattan federal prosecutors have spoken with lawyers for women who allege Epstein and several associates recruited dozens of teenage girls for sex, keeping them for his sexual abuse at his properties and lending them out to his friends and business associates, the person familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

Lawyer David Boies, who is representing three women who allege Epstein sexually abused them, said: “We are grateful that the prosecutors have taken this important step towards securing justice for the many victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring.”

Filmmaker and author Mike Cernovich, who successfully brought the case to unseal court hailed the victory as a historic win for independent citizen journalism.

“This victory shows that Andrew Breitbart’s spirit is alive and well,” said Cernovich in a comment to Breitbart News. “The lawsuit to unseal the Jeff Epstein records came from a citizen journalist and was ignored by the D.C. media class. Never back down and never give up.”

Cernovich’s battle to unseal the records began with a filing on January 19, 2017, with an intervention to unseal the summary judgement record on the Epstein case. He was joined in this motion by attorney Alan Dershowitz and the Miami Herald, which has closely investigated the Epstein story.

Writing on his personal blog, Cernovich attacked mainstream media commentators for trying to ignore the fact that he initiated the effort to unseal the records.

“Anyone claiming I wasn’t first to file, at considerable personal and financial risk to myself, is simply lying,” Cernovich said.

“A lot of people say, ‘Why do you care who gets credit?’… In the real world, issues like these matter, as this stuff isn’t free or inexpensive. And going after billionaire pedophiles is the kind of stuff that gets you hurt or worse.”

