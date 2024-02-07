El Salvador makes the toppling of socialism an art form

by WorldTribune Staff, February 7, 2024
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is literally dismantling communism within his nation as leftists are tearing down the U.S. heritage.
This is absolutely GLORIOUS!!!
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele demolished monuments created by the socialist party, melted the metal, and turned it into manhole covers for roads 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IMQ3ElBzvu
— George (@BehizyTweets) February 5, 2024
No solo destruimos el horrible monumento al matrimonio ARENA-FMLN…
También le dimos un buen uso al material 😘 pic.twitter.com/DTiQcW9IzI
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 4, 2024
