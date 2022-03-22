Editor’s Line: Help wanted

by WorldTribune Editor’s Line, March 22, 2022

We’re expanding which should come as no surprise for a newspaper named WorldTribune.

Bureau Chiefs are needed for all state and world capitals. Professional journalism experience will not automatically disqualify candidates. Contact us, stating motivations and qualifications.

WorldTribune fully supports the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and does not discriminate based on Covid vaccine status and/or views toward Vladimir Putin.