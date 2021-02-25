Dr. Fauci hailed for new ‘scientific’ mask policy: Evolution will solve ‘temporary’ inconvenience

S A T I R E

After causing an uproar for constantly extending how long masks will be required, Dr. Fauci has finally provided much some needed answers. ….

“As soon as humans naturally evolve an organic nose and mouth covering at birth, then we can start dialing back on the mask mandates.” clarified Dr. Fauci. “This isn’t going to be some endless, arbitrary policy. We have clear, scientific measures informing us when masks are obsolete.”

“Well that is a huge relief!” said Cathy Pittman. “We just have to trust the science and everything will be better in no time! I was starting to think the masks were going to become permanent parts of our lives!” ….

When pressed further, Dr. Fauci continued by saying, “I know that time will be here before you know it, but I don’t think life should start returning to normal until humans are born with at least 2 naturally occurring face masks. So just another quick 5 million years!”

