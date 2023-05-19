Died suddenly: Micky Geller, one of world’s top-ranked junior water skiers, 18

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 19, 2023

Micky Geller, a top-ranked Canadian waterskier who was on the championship team at the University of Louisiana-Layfayette, died suddenly on May 6, the university announced.

Geller, who studied kinesiology and marketing at the university, was in top condition. A cause of death has not been reported.

“It is with great sadness that the University will lower the University flag to half-staff in memory of Michael Arthur ‘Micky’ Geller on Thursday, May 18,” the university said in a statement on Facebook. “His friends and family remain in the thoughts, hearts and prayers of many at the University.”

Geller, a native of Carp, Ontario, was 4 years old when he started waterskiing. He was a member of Canada’s junior national water ski team, competing at the IWWF World Championships, the Jr. U.S. Masters Water Ski Tournament, and the Pan American Championships in 2022.

Geller became the sixth-ranked junior water skier in the world for the U21 jump, specializing in the Slalom, Trick & Jump events.

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with all of you the news that Micky Geller, from Ontario, has died suddenly,” Water Ski Canada posted this week. “He was just cracking the surface of the possibilities that lay ahead.”

The University of Louisiana-Layfayette competes in the National Collegiate Water Ski Association, where they are nine-time champions.

“We love you so much Micky,” sophomore waterskier Annemarie Wroblewski said on Facebook. “He always said how glad and how proud he was to be able to go to UL and be on the waterski team with all of us. He was looking forward for U21 worlds and being able to continue skiing.”

