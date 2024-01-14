Died suddenly: Actor and fitness model Alec Musser, 50

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 14, 2024

Alec Musser, an actor on “All My Children” and “Desperate Housewives,” and a well-known fitness model has died suddenly, reports say. He was 50.

No cause of death has been reported.

The news was confirmed by the actor’s fiancée Paige Press in a series of Instagram Stories, in which she shared the news of his death. She wrote: “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken. Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy.”

Press also confirmed to TMZ that Musser died Friday night at their home in Del Mar, California.

Musser was dedicated to his health and physical well-being. An avid athlete since he was a child, the New York native was also a fitness model who had been on the covers of several magazines — including Men’s Health, Men’s Workout, Exercise Health, and others.

Musser was known for his character Del Henry on “All My Children”, a role he held from 2005 to 2007 after winning the second season of the reality series “I Wanna Be a Soap Star”, Radio Times reported.

Musser also starred in the 2010 comedy film “Grown Ups”, a production co-written and produced by Adam Sandler.

MailOnline reported that Musser at the time of his death was not active in Hollywood but maintained a presence on social media as he often posted about his active lifestyle and fitness journey.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines