Devon Archer spins on Tucker Carlson: Biden brand ‘adds a lot of power’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 3, 2023

While Joe Biden was in the midst of yet another Delaware vacation on Wednesday, Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer was telling Tucker Carlson how the first son leveraged his father’s political standing for business gain.

In the first part of an interview on X (formerly Twitter), Archer told Carlson: “The brand of Biden, you know, adds a lot of power when your dad is vice president,” adding that Hunter “was the guy that was the expert in knowing the guy.”

Archer spoke to Carlson two days after Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner spoke with the House Oversight Committee, during which he recounted that Hunter Biden put his father on speakerphone before business partners on roughly 20 occasions.

The full transcript of Archer’s testimony was released today by House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

Archer repeated that statement to Carlson, saying the calls took place over a period of about a decade.

“In the rear view, it’s an abuse of soft power,” Archer acknowledged.

Part 1 of Carlson’s interview with Archer:

Ep. 12 Part 1. Devon Archer pic.twitter.com/ElEzAZtBcA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 2, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish