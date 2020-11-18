Democrat Sen. Blumenthal: Facebook, Twitter not censoring conservatives enough

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2020

Stolen valor Democrat Sen. Dick Blumenthal berated Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey on Tuesday — for not doing enough to censor conservatives on their platforms.

During a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee about tech censorship, Blumenthal demanded to know why Twitter and Facebook have only taken “baby steps” to censor what the senator from Connecticut referred to as “incendiary misinformation.”

“According to the internal records that are on record now, leaked by NBC News, Facebook has removed fact checks and forgiven infractions for conservative pages and pundits such as Breitbart, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Gateway Pundit, based on a fear of accusations of bias,” said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal, who is notorious for having lied on several occasions about his military service during the Vietnam War, also called on Facebook to remove former White House official Steve Bannon’s account from the platform.

“I recognize the steps, they’re really baby steps, that you’ve taken so far, but destructive, incendiary misinformation is still a scourge on both your platforms, and on others,” Blumenthal said.

“The recent actions you have taken, in fact, are simply to check the truth of what appears on platforms – often it is voter suppression and incendiary, malicious misinformation, and you’ve tried to slow its insidious spread,” said Blumenthal. “That’s not censorship. That’s moral and civic responsibility.”

Blumenthal went on to scold Zuckerberg, saying: “I’m very concerned that, in fact, Facebook seems to have a record of making accommodations and caving to conservative pressure.”

Allum Bokhari, the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News, noted: “Contrary to Blumenthal’s claim, Facebook has censored Breitbart News on a number of occasions, including over a livestreamed news conference of medical professionals discussing COVID-19, and over the naming of alleged Ukraine whistleblower Eric Ciaramella.”

Bokhari noted that, “through its system of ‘third party fact checkers,’ Facebook also empowers news organizations like Washington Post and USA Today to ‘fact check’ the stories of their conservative and independent competitors, potentially causing them to be suppressed on the platform. Moreover, victims of erroneous or malicious fact-checks cannot appeal to Facebook, but to the fact checkers themselves.”

