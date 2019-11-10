Democrat anxiety: Not the whistleblower’s identity but his connections

by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2019

Democrats and their allies in the major media are intent on keeping the so-called whistleblower’s identity secret and preventing him from testifying because they are most concerned about his connections to Democrats who want to bring down President Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham said.

“It would blow them out of the water if in fact the whistleblower was connected to the Democratic candidate and came from the CIA world that’s been trying to destroy the Trump presidency before he got elected. That’s why they don’t want you to know who this person is,” Graham said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures.

Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, rejected Republicans’ requests to have the whistleblower and Hunter Biden testify in the impeachment inquiry he is running.

In a letter to ranking Republican member Rep. Devin Nunes, Schiff claimed that a public appearance would put the whistleblower’s “personal safety at grave risk.” Nunes sent Schiff a list of eight names and asked for them to be called to testify at the public impeachment hearings, which begin Wednesday.

Graham accused House Democrats of trying to hide the whistleblower’s reported connections to two major Trump critics — Joe Biden and former CIA chief John Brennan.

By not allowing the whistleblower to testify, Schiff is also trying to conceal his own ties to the whistleblower from before the complaint was filed, Graham said.

Graham said the impeachment process would be “dead on arrival” in the Senate if Schiff does not allow the whistleblower to testify in the House proceedings.

“It’s impossible to bring this case forward in my view fairly without us knowing who the whistleblower is and having a chance to cross-examine them,” Graham said.

“The whistleblower is foundational to what they’re doing in the House, and the fact that they don’t want to call him tells you everything you need to know about how valid this effort is to impeach the president,” Graham said. “It is impossible to conduct an impeachment inquiry when the chief complaining witness is unknown to the president, not subject to cross-examination.”

The South Carolina Republican alleged that “this is not about Schiff finding the truth, this is about Schiff trying to destroy the Trump presidency.”

Graham also said Hunter Biden should be called to testify.

“I think it’s important that we find out what really did happen regarding the firing of the prosecutor and what was the conflict of interest that Hunter Biden had,” Graham said.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments