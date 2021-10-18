‘Crooked as hell’: Trump slams corruption of ‘once-storied’ FBI

by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2021

Only in 2021 America can you knowingly press a false investigation, be fired in disgrace, and then have your ideological allies restore your full pension.

Or sell artwork for $500,000 which curators describe as “fine decorative amateur work” that might go for $850-$3,000 to a buyer “to hang over someone’s couch.”

Is this a great country or what?

Former President Donald Trump, in an Oct. 15 statement, focused on the or what part.

“Isn’t it terrible that all of Andrew McCabe’s benefits, pensions, salary, etc., were just fully reinstated by the Justice Department? This is yet another mockery to our Country,” Trump said.

“Among other things, McCabe’s wife received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from Hillary Clinton and the Democrats while Crooked Hillary was under investigation, which was quickly dropped, of course. What a bad chapter this has been for the once storied FBI — I hate to see it happening, so many GREAT people work there.”

Trump added: “Next thing you know the two lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, will be getting awards for what they did, and Hunter Biden will be given a clean bill of health on everything done by him, with everyone to receive as payment a beautiful Hunter Biden inspired painting selling at your local art gallery for $500,000. While I have never painted before, Hunter has inspired me to immediately begin painting because I’ve always felt I have a talent at that, and could surely get at least $2 million dollars per canvas — and probably a lot more. I will begin immediately.”

Trump concluded: “Our Country is crooked as hell!”

