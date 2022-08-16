‘Conservative’ in crisis: Pence hasn’t been targeted by FBI

S A T I R E

According to several reports, so-called “conservative” Mike Pence hasn’t even been raided by the FBI yet.

[According to] political pundit and local dairy farmer Dale Dibbons. “It’s cuz he’s a dang Washington swamp RINO, that’s why!”

…. Experts concurred with that assessment, saying if Pence was a true conservative the federal government would be pulling out all the stops to destroy him. ….

“I’ve called the FBI several times and told them my home is open any time, but no one ever showed up,” said a despondent Mike Pence. …

At publishing time, authorities responded to Pence’s plea by raiding Trump again.

