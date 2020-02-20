‘Con job’: Trump, backed by Gallup, slams Obama claims on economy

by WorldTribune Staff, February 20, 2020

Barack Obama’s claim that his Recovery Act “paved the way” for the current economic boom is just the “latest con job” from the former president, President Donald Trump said.

In a Feb. 17 tweet, Trump noted: “Did you hear the latest con job? President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers….”

Trump continued: “….ever. Had to rebuild our military, which was totally depleted. Fed Rate UP, taxes and regulations WAY DOWN. If Dems won in 2016, the USA would be in big economic (Depression?) & military trouble right now. THE BEST IS YET TO COME. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

In a new Gallup poll, Trump gets the most credit for the current economy.

“In the new fight between President Trump and former President Barack Obama over who did the most for the economy, Gallup has an answer: Trump,” columnist Paul Bedard wrote for the Washington Examiner on Feb. 18.

A solid majority in the poll said that Trump “deserves” credit for the “improvement in the state of the economy in the past few years.”

The survey found that 62 percent give Trump credit. Some 51 percent said Obama deserves credit.

Gallup found that the public is appreciative of both but credits Trump more.

In its “bottom line,” the Gallup analysis said, “If Trump asks Americans whether they are better off than before he came into office, most would say they are. Trump also gets more credit for recent economic improvements than Obama does, though majorities give both credit.”

The unemployment rate as of January sits at 3.6 percent, with 225,000 new jobs added that month.

