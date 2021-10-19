Columnist Prager embraced friends, Covid and a robust immune system, thank you very much

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2021

WorldTribune.com columnist and conservative radio host Dennis Prager said that he hugged and posed for photos with strangers in a deliberate effort to contract Covid-19 to acquire natural immunity instead of getting the jab.

The 73-year-old Prager, founder of the conservative media company PragerU, said on his YouTube show: “I’m broadcasting from my home because I’m not going into the station as I have Covid. I tested positive last week, and I have been steadily improving. At no point was I in danger of hospitalization.”

Prager said he has received Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody treatment, as well as Azithromycin and Ivermectin. He also said he has taken hydroxychloroquine and zinc for a year and a half.

Prager slammed the CDC’s focus on the vaccine, saying that the “number of deaths in this country owing to Covid is a scandal which one day will be clear to Americans.”

PragerU personalities Amala Ekpunobi and Will Witt blasted leftist commentators for wishing Prager ill on social media.

Ekpunobi said on the PragerU podcast (21:15 mark) that there had been an “onslaught of hate from the Left” on her Twitter feed.

“People are actively wishing that Dennis would die of Covid-19,” she said.

Added Witt: “The fact that people are freaking out and saying, ‘Oh, it’s better to have the vaccine instead of natural immunity’ is wild.”

Prager called it “infinitely preferable to have natural immunity than vaccine immunity, and that is what I hoped for the entire time. Hence I engaged with strangers constantly, hugging them, taking photos with them, knowing that I was making myself very susceptible to getting Covid, which is indeed, as bizarre as it sounds, what I wanted in the hope I would achieve natural immunity and be taken care of by therapeutics.”

Prager added: “That is exactly what has happened. It should have happened to the great majority of Americans.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief