Columnist: If you really voted Democrat, this is what you got

by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2021

For those who actually did vote Democrat in 2020, a columnist reminded those folks exactly what they voted for.

“First, they did not vote for social justice,” Don Surber noted in his July 21 blog. “Many of them believe they did because Democrat mayors had city street departments paint Black Lives Matter in the streets. That was for show because the reality is Democrat mayors do not care about black people, especially the black Democrat mayors.”

Surber cited the performance of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Windy City, through Tuesday, has had 428 murders this year.

“If her highness cared, she would make a priority of punishing the murderers of black people. She would order police to crack down on the murders. She would be in black neighborhoods encouraging people to cooperate with investigations,” Surber wrote. “Instead she stays in white and upscale black neighborhoods because they are safe. Criminals have a longstanding understanding with Chicago Democrats that police will look the other way in return for favors and kickbacks, provided they stay out of white and upscale black neighborhoods.”

What about those who say they “didn’t vote for some inner city crook,” but voted instead “for that nice Mark Kelly for Senate in Arizona because you think Republican Martha McSally is crazy?”

Kelly “will never say no to the federalization of local zoning laws — which will turn middle class suburbs into Ferguson, Missouri,” Surber noted. “Senator Kelly will never say no to any federalization of anything because he is all for giving the federal government more power because Democrats own the federal government. We know that because we saw how the Democrat deep state sabotaged President Donald John Trump.”

Those who voted Democrat approved of the party’s “divide between the wealthy and the rest of us. Under Democrats, the elitists get the gold mine, we get the shaft, as Jerry Reed once sang,” Surber wrote.

“When you voted Democrat, you voted against prosperity for women and minorities. Not a single Democrat voted for the Jobs and Tax Cut Act of 2017, which led to the lowest unemployment in 50 years — 3.5% — and historic lows in unemployment for blacks, Hispanics, and women, the very groups Democrats falsely claim to represent.”

Surber continued: “But this post is about what voting for Democrats got you.

“When you voted Democrat, you approved of the politicization of the FBI and the entire intelligence apparatus in Washington. NSA spied on Tucker Carlson this year. The media cheered, just as it cheered spying on Trump.

“When you voted Democrat, you approved of the Capitol Police not disclosing which one of its 2,200 officers shot and killed an unarmed Ashli Babbitt whose only crime was protesting inside the Capitol.

“When you voted Democrat, you helped the Cuban regime because Obama ended 60 years of a Cuban embargo in exchange for nothing.

“When you voted Democrat, you voted for stopping construction of a pipeline in the United States while approving of a Russian pipeline to Germany.

“When you voted Democrat, you voted for buying Iranian oil for the first time in 40 years in exchange for nothing.”

When you vote Democrat, Surber added, “you get a police state run by oligarchs.”

