Columnist: China-style vaccine passports are coming this way really fast

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2021

Papers, please!

Are we China yet? Government overlords are eager to impose a new condition on travel in the United States. You must provide proof you have had the coronavirus vaccine.

“The vaccine passport: It’s here. It’s now. It’s real. And it’s outrageously unconstitutional,” Cheryl K. Chumley noted in a Feb. 6 op-ed for The Washington Times.

“Where’s the ‘it’s my body, I can do what I want’ abortion crowd now?” Chumley asked. “Off and running to get their own coronavirus vaccination, no doubt. And that’s fine; free choice is free choice and those who want to vaccinate should, by all means, go ahead and vaccinate.

“But to impose a vaccine as a condition of traveling — to set in place a ‘show me zee papahs, comrade!’ type of system — is to suggest that government knows best what is best for an individual’s health and therefore has the right to strip that individual of the power to self-determine. That’s not constitutional. That’s dictatorial. That’s China-style communist party clampdowns on freedoms, at their ugliest evil.”

Communist China has already set in place social credit ratings, tracked by cell phones, to qualify its people for higher education, travel and other perks. PC words, deeds and thoughts or else.

One of Joe Biden’s executive orders asks government agencies to “assess the feasibility” of linking coronavirus vaccine certificates with other vaccination documents, and producing digital versions of them.

“Coming to a smartphone held by you. Tech companies are rushing to get the app to the public. What a difference a few months makes,” Chumley noted.

Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization, implored: “Vaccines must be part of a wider, coordinated approach that includes certificates and passes for safe cross-border travel.”

Chumley concluded: “If Donald Trump were in the White House, these overseas’ opinions might mean zilch. Nada. Nothing. Yawn, who cares what the United Nations says. But today’s White House is a different beast. The Joe Biden administration is about globalism first, U.S. sovereignty second.

“And given his remarks about coronavirus shots and vaccine passports — individual choice, not at all.”

