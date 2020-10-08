CNN’s Jake Tapper: Women can’t debate because they’re women

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2020

CNN on-air personality Jake Tapper had this explanation for Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s debate performance Wednesday night: Women don’t have the ability to debate as well as men because of their gender.

During the network’s post-debate coverage, Tapper pointed to “something that we can’t ignore,” which is “the concept of gender.”

Let’s consult the dictionary:

Debate: noun, a formal discussion on a particular topic in a public meeting or legislative assembly, in which opposing arguments are put forward; verb, argue about (a subject), especially in a formal manner.

Nope, gender is not in the definition. It shouldn’t even be in the conversation.

But let’s allow Jake to explain why he believes women can’t debate:

“We’re so used to seeing white men, but definitely men on the stage when it comes to being on the ticket,” Tapper said. “Senator Harris is only the [fourth] woman to be on the ticket… And I wonder if a woman candidate feels like she can’t push as much or steamroll as much as say Mike Pence can for fear of seeming and offending some segment of the electorate. I’m not saying it should be that way but I’m wondering if it is that way.”

So, Jake, women aren’t able to triumph over or even stand up to men in debates because of their gender? Really?

Some on social media called out Tapper’s obviously sexist remark, while others said the CNN talking head was engaging in “mansplaining.”

Speaking of “mansplaining,” ABC News on-air personality George Stephanopolous actually used the word during his assessment of the debate.

Stephanopolous accused Pence of “mansplaining” Harris.

“Sara Fagen, let me bring that to you,” Stephanopolous pivoted to the panelist, a former member of the George W. Bush administration. “Because obviously, Mike Pence is a former television commentator, does have a very calm demeanor, but I think that a lot of people were noticing some ‘mansplaining’ going on tonight.”

But, wait, a few voices of reason emerged in the sea of leftist media bullshit.

ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz tore down the notion that Pence was “mansplaining.”

“When I hear people talk about mansplaining and talk about these things with Kamala Harris and ‘a man shouldn’t interrupt her and it’s going to look bad’… Kamala Harris is a vice presidential candidate. She should be able to stand up for herself,” Raddatz told Stephanopoulos. “Yes, it’s history-making. Yes, you can talk about her history and who she is and she’s a woman of color there but a man can interrupt another vice presidential candidate. It is up to that candidate to talk back, to interrupt themselves, or to hold on to that debate in any way they could.”

“I don’t know. I didn’t see it that way, George. It didn’t come across to me,” Fagen responded. “I do think that he should have stopped talking a little quicker, but I don’t think he was disrespectful of either woman.”

