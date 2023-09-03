Clinton loyalist Bill Richardson, 75: Was accused of sex with underage girl sent by Epstein

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2023

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, a long-time Clinton loyalist, died in his sleep on Friday, according to reports. He was 75.

Before his election in 2002 as governor, Richardson was U.N. ambassador and energy secretary in the Clinton administration and served 14 years as a congressman representing northern New Mexico.

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims testified that Epstein and a friend had sent an underage girl to have sex with Richardson while he was governor of New Mexico.

Richardson’s name showed up in a 2016 deposition ordered released in August 2019 by a federal judge as part of a 2,000-page cache of documents in a defamation lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, a former Epstein girlfriend who has been described as the billionaire’s “madam.”

“In several depositions — excerpts of which were included in the documents unsealed Friday — Giuffre said that Maxwell would send her to have erotic ‘massages’ and sexual encounters with various powerful men,” including Richardson, the Daily Beast reported.

Giuffre said she was a “sex slave” for Epstein from 2000 to 2002.

Defamation suits Giuffre filed against Maxwell and Epstein were settled in 2017.

Richardson “was reportedly a guest of honor at Jeffrey Epstein’s 8,000-acre Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico. His name was also included in Epstein’s ‘little black book’ of contacts,” according to a post by KanekoaTheGreat who is billed as an investigative journalist on social media.

Epstein had been facing federal charges in New York of sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex in that state and Florida when authorities claim he hanged himself in his Manhattan jail cell.

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who had been accused of involvement in a pay-for-play bribery scheme and had ties to Jeffrey Epstein, passed away at 75. Richardson faced scrutiny for receiving $50,000 in campaign contributions from Epstein during his gubernatorial…

