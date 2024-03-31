‘Climate: The Movie’: Alarmists pushing an ‘invented scare’ that has no ‘basis in science’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2024

A new documentary exposes the climate change movement as an “invented scare” tactic “without any basis in science.”

“Climate: The Movie (The Cold Truth)” reveals that mainstream studies and official data “do not support the claim that we are witnessing an increase in extreme weather events – hurricanes, droughts, heatwaves, wildfires and all the rest.”

Viewers are saying that the film, which was first posted to YouTube on March 20, is being suppressed by both YouTube and Google.

The documentary, written and directed by British filmmaker Martin Durkin, “counters the claim that current temperatures and levels of atmospheric CO2 are unusually and worryingly high. On the contrary, compared to the last half billion years of Earth’s history, both current temperatures and CO2 levels are extremely and unusually low.”

The film concludes that “we are currently in an ice age. It also shows that there is no evidence that changing levels of CO2 (it has changed many times) has ever ‘driven’ climate change in the past.”

Nobel Prize-winning physicist John Clauser bluntly says of the climate change movement: “It’s all a crock of crap.”

Even if America stopped emitting carbon overnight, global temperatures would decline by less than 0.2 of a degree Celsius by the year 2100, according to government models.

As Clauser states in the film, “CO2 is quite unimportant in controlling the Earth’s climate.”

