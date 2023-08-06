Christians arrested for reading Bible at Wisconsin drag event targeting kids

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 6, 2023

Four young Christians who were reading the Bible near a public drag queen show in Watertown, Wisconsin which focused on children were arrested.

Organizers of the July 29 “Pride in the Park” had advertised the show being held in a public park as “family-friendly,” CBN reported.

Video posted to social media shows police arresting one of the Christians, Marcus Schroeder. In the video, several police officers approach Schroeder as he is standing on a public sidewalk outside the drag event reading the Bible over a loudspeaker. One of the officers, who has sergeant stripes on his sleeves, suddenly grabs the microphone away from Schroeder. As he questions what the police are doing, the officers inform Schroeder he is being arrested for violating a sound ordinance about noise amplification.

The video then shows three officers grabbing the young man and leading him away in handcuffs, according to The Republic Sentinel.

Jason Storms, who took the video, said that several police officers were at the park to provide security for the drag queen show, in which performers dressed in lingerie were seen “dancing and gyrating in front of little children, who were invited to give them one dollar bills.”

According to Wisconsin law, causing a child under the age of 13 to view or listen to sexual activity is a Class F felony. If the child has not attained the age of 18, it is viewed as a Class H felony.

In a statement to The Republic Sentinel, Storms said, “The police, per orders from city leaders, arrested several young people. Three were arrested earlier in the day while inside the park praying and talking to attendees, and then released with warnings. It was open to the public, thus the public’s right to free speech carries with them. One was arrested later in the day for preaching on the public sidewalk outside the venue and is being charged with unlawful use of sound amplification and resisting arrest.”

Schroeder told The Republic Sentinel: “It was worth it. It’s actually an honor to be counted worthy to stand with the cloud of witnesses who have gone before us and been arrested for the sake of spreading Christ and his kingdom. If the police wanted to try and set an example for others or anything like that, the only thing I’ve seen is actually the exact opposite, where more and more people are seeing the severity of what’s going on and being called to more action.”

Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers posted a statement defending the drag event which targeted children: “LGBTQ Wisconsinites deserve to be treated with dignity, decency, kindness, and respect just like every other Wisconsinite. They deserve to be safe being who they are without fear or threat of shame, harassment, intimidation, or violence.”

🚨BREAKING: Young man arrested for sharing the Bible on a public sidewalk Blatant violation of the 1st amendment of The Constitution. Every one of those cops should be fired and sued. pic.twitter.com/ef8zBXSf5c — TONY™️ (@TONYxTWO) August 1, 2023

