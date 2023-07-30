Changing of the guard at the leftist, ‘Earth-bound’ Catholic NGO fueling illegal alien invasion

Special to WorldTribune.com, July 30, 2023

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

A radical nun connected to the progressive ruling establishment via Georgetown University is departing her post as head of Catholic Charities USA, perhaps the number one NGO facilitator of the illegal alien invasion besieging this nation today.

She is being replaced by a Georgetown and Yale Divinity School grad equally cozy with progressive ruling elites and “Cosmic Christ” nuns who has called for women to have an equal percentage of authority roles as men in the Catholic Church.

Even if you are not Catholic, it is important to understand that social radicals tied to the ruling establishment who are fired by worldly religious belief are helping to spearhead the destruction of a once-proud sovereign nation.

“Kerry Alys Robinson, a renowned expert in Catholic leadership and philanthropy, will serve as the next president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA,” the organization announced July 25.

“When Robinson begins her tenure at CCUSA on August 23, she will become only the second layperson and second woman to guide the domestic humanitarian work of the Catholic Church in the United States. Robinson will succeed Sister Donna Markham OP, Ph.D., who is retiring this summer after nine years of transformational leadership.”

Catholic Charities has been so overtly aggressive in its efforts to funnel illegal aliens into America that it is poised to become the subject of an investigation by the Republican-led House.

Four GOP representatives wrote to CCUSA on Dec. 14 warning it of just such an action:

We write to express our deep concerns with the growing role non-governmental organizations (NGOs) play in fueling the drastic increase in illegal aliens crossing the southern border. While Americans suffer the consequences of the unprecedented chaos at the border, NGOs continue to profit off of exploiting our immigration laws….

Next Congress, we will continue to investigate your organization’s role in facilitating the border crisis, your potential violations of federal law, and your misuse of taxpayer funds. We are notifying you that Catholic Charities is required to preserve all information related to any expenditures submitted for reimbursement from the federal government related to migrants encountered at the southern border.

As WorldTribune.com documented in Feb. 2022, Sister Donna Markham, the outgoing head of Catholic Charities, is a committed social radical. Markham served as prioress of a congregation of nuns that sought to undermine Catholic opposition to Obamacare due to its inclusion of abortion in the taxpayer-funded health plans. Markham also took part in a radical gathering of nuns in which a “new global movement for the conscious evolution of our planet,” termed the “planetary shift,” was to be celebrated in lieu of the Birth of Christ on Dec. 25.

Kerry Alys Robinson’s background shows she is more than capable of filling Sister Markham’s twisted radical religious shoes.

“Robinson currently serves as an executive partner of Leadership Roundtable, the influential organization of laity, religious and clergy working together to promote best practices and accountability in the management, finances, communications and human resource development of the Catholic Church in the U.S.,” Catholic Charities noted. “She has led Leadership Roundtable since its inception, serving as its founding executive director and playing a defining role in its growth and success.”

A glance at Robinson’s active Twitter account reveals Leadership Roundtable’s leftist agenda.

Notorious Cultural Marxism activist and Jesuit priest James Martin was the subject of a recent podcast:

Female “empowerment” within the Church is a staple of the Leadership Roundtable’s focus:

At the 2022 Catholic Partnership Summit, Dr. Carolyn Woo emphasized that women are equal members of the Church, and not its guests. Are we including women as part of the Church family? #catholicwomen #womenleaders pic.twitter.com/oIa3DIcYXb — LeadershipRoundtable (@LeadershipRound) November 11, 2022

The politics of racial victimhood is present as well:

Dr. Shannen Dee Williams @BlkNunHistorian, author of "Subversive Habits: Black Catholic Nuns in the Long African American Freedom Struggle" spoke at the 2022 Summit about the hidden history of Black Catholic sisters and the importance of uncovering truth. https://t.co/UdHssHxVvI pic.twitter.com/0mkCckWj0V — LeadershipRoundtable (@LeadershipRound) November 23, 2022

Feminist grievance obviously plays a central role in Robinson’s Catholic vision. Apparently, so does heretical and deeply weird feminist New Age religious practices:

Join us tonight at the @SheenCenter. @gloria_purvis @SmTimoney and Sr Catherine Vincie are fabulous, insightful and wise! https://t.co/m4iNDaQpuj — Kerry Alys Robinson (@KerryAlys) May 17, 2023

The “fabulous, insightful and wise” Sr. Catherine Vincie in 2014 authored a book titled “Worship and the New Cosmology: Liturgical and Theological Challenges.”

The Editorial Reviews featured on Amazon are a monument to progressive religious psychobabble. Here’s one:

“Postmodern consciousness locates our Christian community on a small planet earth within a vast expanding universe. Postmodern Christian theology invites us to recognize the post-resurrection cosmic Christ at the heart of this universe. Unfortunately, the church’s sacramental and liturgical life-world is not yet attuned to this contemporary thought-world, and Vincie dares to name and explore this challenge to the praying church. What she offers her readers is not a clear resolution of a self-evident problem but rather the gift of a serious question for a renewing Christian liturgy.” – Mary Collins, OSB, Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kansas; Professor Emerita, The Catholic University of America

Robinson also regularly tweets out “inspiring” quotes from progressive ruling establishment icons such as homosexual icon and known pederast Harvey Milk and the face of the coronavirus social tyranny in America, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In 2019, Robinson gave a speech at the Jesuit-run University of San Francisco titled “Women and the Church: Bearing Witness to New Life.” It was nothing but a call for a socially-leftist matriarchy within the Catholic Church:

Recruiting competent women to positions of leadership and increasing the percentage of women serving in such roles to approximate that of men is crucial. In the U.S there are, increasingly, inspiring examples of women serving in senior diocesan positions and serving as CEOs of national Catholic apostolates. Do we have as many women as men serving on pastoral councils, diocesan finance councils, and boards of trustees of Catholic charities? If not, why not?

What informs the reluctance to appoint women as pastoral life coordinators overseeing parishes given the very serious priest shortage? What informs the reluctance to extend the vote to women religious participating in synods? How long must we wait for women to be restored to the diaconate? What impact does the insistence that authority, leadership, and decision-making be solely tied to ordination have on the presence, participation, and active engagement of women in the church?

Note: feminists pushing for the ordination of women priests heavily promote unproven claims that there were female deacons in the early days of Christianity.

In 2015, Robinson wrote an article for Yale Divinity School’s Reflections journal that again highlights the lightweight leftism that fires her so-called Catholicism:

Worship time has arrived. People enter the church and take their places. And now, just as the liturgical celebration is about to begin, a member of the community stands and faces all in attendance, declaring:

“If you are a young adult, separated or divorced, newly married, unemployed, a child, a new parent, gay, struggling with faith, experiencing profound gratitude, lesbian, remarried, single, a long-time member of this faith community, a visitor, lonely, experiencing health challenges, mourning, in the prime of your life, transgender, religious, widowed, ordained, materially poor, celebrating a milestone, in the company of people you love, undocumented, anxious, regretful, seeking meaning, seeking forgiveness, seeking mercy or seeking transcendence: Welcome. Welcome home. We are so glad you are here.”

These are the people heading Catholic Charities USA, the flagship social welfare organization in the American church. Above all, it is further proof that those seeking to subsume the United States within the godless tyranny of trans-national globalism are often not irreligious themselves. Quite the opposite. They are motivated by a True Belief in a noxious Earth-bound creed and serve to further that worldly faith in a manner that can only be called devout.

