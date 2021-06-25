CCP rocked by social media backlash to fundraiser for slain university commissar

FPI / June 25, 2021

Geostrategy-Direct.com

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is trying to contain a scandal at a prestigious university following the murder of a CCP commissar who was responsible for preventing the spread of Western ideas about human rights and free speech.

Authorities at Fudan University earlier this month attempted to organize support for the family of Wang Yongzhen, 49, a high-ranking party secretary at the university who was slain in a knife attack on June 7.

A mathematics professor at the school, Jiang Wenhua, was arrested. Reports indicated that Jiang was a target of political punishment by Wang and confessed to the killing on the Shanghai campus.

On June 15, the Fudan University Alumni Association launched a fundraiser to support Wang’s family, and in a statement praised the party official as a hero who died in the line of duty.

The fundraiser, much to the chagrin of the CCP, generated a discussion on social media which saw scores of respondents criticizing Wang and instead urging that the funds raised be given to Jiang.

Al list of more than 96 comments supporting Jiang, rather than the CCP official who was killed, was published by the Epoch Times.

The scandal is seen as a major embarrassment for the CCP as it prepares to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Marxist-Leninist ruling political party.

Full Text . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

FPI, Free Press International