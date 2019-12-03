‘Capitalism is killing us’ proclaims actor who is rich because of capitalism

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2019

Mark Ruffalo recently made $6 million for his movie portrayal of a comic book character (the Hulk).

Isn’t capitalism great?

While Ruffalo’s bank account may be evidence that it is, the leftist celebrity actually said he believes “capitalism is killing us.”

Ruffalo tweeted on Dec. 1: “It’s time for an economic revolution. Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”

Hulk mad?

Ruffalo, who made $6 million for his role in “Avengers: Infinity War” and is worth an estimated $30 million, is a vocal supporter of socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

In his tweet, Ruffalo linked to an article by Time magazine editor-at-large Anand Giridharadas. The piece, titled “How America’s Elites Lost Their Grip,” excoriates “the winners of our new Gilded Age” for “all this elite failure.”

“If a single cultural idea has upheld the disproportionate power of this class, it has been the idea of the ‘win-win,’” Giridharadas wrote Nov. 21. “They could get rich and then ‘give back’ to you: win-win. They could run a fund that made them sizable returns and offered you social returns too: win-win. They could sell sugary drinks to children in schools and work on public-private partnerships to improve children’s health: win-win. They could build cutthroat technology monopolies and get credit for serving to connect humanity and foster community: win-win.

“As this seductive idea fizzles out, it raises the possibility that this age of capital, in which money was the ultimate organizing principle of American life, could actually end,” Giridharadas continued. “Something could actually replace it. … The choice facing Americans is whether we want to be a society organized around money’s thirsts, a playground for the whims of billionaires, or whether we wish to be a democracy.”

Author and entrepreneur Carol Roth was among the critics who noted the irony of Ruffalo accumulating great wealth via the free market prior to calling for an economic “revolution.”

If you hate capitalism, you hate freedom- period. I need every one of you every single time someone says this nonsense to call them out. Let them know that they are saying that they hate freedom and support control. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 1, 2019

“The fact that you have somebody who has benefited basically saying that we need to escape from economic freedom is just patently ridiculous and, unfortunately, there are too many people spreading this horrible message,” Roth told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

The host of “The Roth Effect” podcast said that capitalism has lifted millions of people out of extreme poverty worldwide.

“We’ve gone from 50 percent of the world in extreme poverty in the 1970s to less than 10 percent of the world today because of the direct and indirect benefits of capitalism,” Roth said.

Roth said the problem in America right now is that there is too much government intervention and cronyism and it’s “confusing” many people about the definition of capitalism.

BlazeTV’s Allie Beth Stuckey advised the actor: “No one’s stopping you from distributing your wealth.”

Author Mark Dice called Ruffalo a “gargantuan hypocrite,” adding, “You could personally pay off the student loans of 500 kids and still have over 10 million dollars to your name, Mr. Ruffalo. What are you waiting for?”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: