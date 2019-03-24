Caliphate’s end: British soldier takes out 30 jihadists with grenade launcher

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2019

A British SAS soldier killed at least 30 Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists with his grenade launcher during the battle which ultimately marked the end of the terror organization’s “caliphate” in Syria.

The SAS’s D Squadron was working alongside U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters who had forced the terrorists into a small pocket inside the town of Baghouz. The SAS teams were moving around the outskirts of the town when they came under fire from ISIS jihadists located inside a former bank.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday that “After the SAS and Kurdish fighters came under attack, one SAS trooper opened fire with the grenade launcher to allow other members of the patrol to get into cover.“

At least six grenades were fired directly into the building.

“When Kurdish troops returned a few days later they discovered at least 30 bodies inside the shattered building – all were ISIS fighters and most had died from shrapnel wounds from the grenades fired into the building,” the source said.

One member of the SAS was slightly injured by a bullet ricocheting off the ground before the soldier blasted the building with a grenade machine gun (GMG).

The GMG, a favorite weapon of the SAS, has a range of around 2,000 meters and can fire 350 high explosive rounds per minute.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said that it liberated Baghouz on March 23. It was the last stronghold in ISIS’s so-called “caliphate” that once ruled over 8 million people in Iraq and Syria.

“On this unique day we commemorate thousands of martyrs whose efforts made the victory possible,” SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali tweeted.

“Three days ago we clutched our weapons, trying to break forward even a few meters,” an SDF fighter called Rami told AFP. “But now we’ve finished with ISIS and its black banner and we’ve hoisted our own instead.”

