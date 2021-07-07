Building storm in Georgia: Raffensperger’s early warnings on Fulton County went unreported

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2021

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “has known all along” about Fulton County’s 2020 election night activity, investigative reporter John Solomon told Steve Bannon’s War Room.

Solomon cited a memo with “29 pages of really shocking election-integrity-busting behavior by the Atlanta vote-counters” that included instances of “piercing the privacy of people’s ballots” and “transporting ballots in an insecure way.”

Solomon’s Just the News reported on June 24 that a Georgia election monitor’s report last year detailed a series of problems brought on by improperly trained temporary staffers handling the absentee ballot scanning operation.

Despite multiple questions about conflicts of interest involving Raffensperger and to Georgia officials, Solomon noted that “he called out Fulton County on election night on television but it just didn’t break through” in any of the media reports. Now public support is growing for a full forensic audit of the Nov. 3, 2020 election in the state as well as the subsequent Senate runoff elections.

The monitor’s report noted that, at one point, an election worker allegedly witnessed a conversation in an elevator during which one of the workers revealed his intention to “f*ck sh*t up” at the ballot-scanning operation.

